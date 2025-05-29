10-Minute Yoga Poses to Naturally Cool Your Body During Summer

As temperatures soar and humidity levels rise, keeping the body cool becomes a daily challenge. While hydration and light meals are essential, incorporating 10-minute yoga sessions into your daily routine can naturally cool the body and ease the discomforts of summer. These specific yoga poses and breathing techniques work to lower internal heat, calm the mind, and enhance well-being.

Why the Body Overheats in Summer

According to Ayurveda, excessive heat in the body—referred to as "Pitta" dosha—can lead to issues like fatigue, irritability, skin rashes, and acidity. This imbalance becomes more pronounced during summer, especially with physical exertion. Practising certain yoga asanas and pranayama helps activate the parasympathetic nervous system, promoting deep, mindful breathing and cooling down the body naturally.

Best Time for Cooling Yoga Practice

To gain the maximum benefits, perform cooling yoga either in the early morning (before 8 AM) or late evening (after 6 PM). Choose a calm, well-ventilated space away from direct sunlight to enhance the effectiveness of your practice.

Top 10-Minute Yoga Asanas for Cooling the Body

1. Supta Baddha Konasana (Reclining Bound Angle Pose)

A deeply restorative posture, this pose opens the hips and chest, promoting relaxation and lowering the heart rate. How to Practice: Lie flat on your back, bring the soles of your feet together, and allow your knees to fall outward. Place cushions under your knees if needed and breathe deeply.

2. Viparita Karani (Legs-Up-The-Wall Pose)

Known as the ultimate "cool down" pose, it enhances circulation, relaxes the nervous system, and reduces body heat. How to Practice: Lie on your back and rest your legs vertically against a wall. Let your arms rest beside you. Hold for up to 10 minutes while breathing slowly.

3. Balasana (Child’s Pose)

This gentle resting posture calms the back, shoulders, and nervous system. How to Practice: Kneel on the mat, sit back on your heels, and fold forward, resting your forehead on the ground. Stretch your arms out or relax them by your sides. Breathe deeply.

Cooling Pranayama Techniques

1. Sheetali Pranayama (Cooling Breath)

This breathing method helps reduce internal body temperature and calms the nervous system. How to Practice: Roll your tongue into a tube (or use your teeth if you can't roll it), inhale through the tube, and exhale through the nose. Repeat for 5–10 rounds.

2. Chandra Bhedana (Left Nostril Breathing)

This breathwork activates the body's cooling lunar energy. How to Practice: Close your right nostril with your thumb, inhale through the left nostril, then close the left and exhale through the right. Continue this cycle for several minutes.

Cooling yoga asanas and pranayama offer a natural, effective way to combat the heat and discomfort of summer. Just 10 minutes a day can help regulate internal temperature, soothe the mind, and leave you feeling refreshed. Integrate these poses into your daily wellness routine to enjoy a more balanced and energised summer season.