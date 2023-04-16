10 types of Jasmine shrubs, which you can add it to your garden

Are you considering to add jasmine plant to your garden this season, then remember, you are not alone. Many who pursue gardening as a hobby, are attracted to the sweet small of this fast-growing plant.



There are many different types of Jasmine to choose from, here are few jasmine varieties to help you pick the perfect plant for your garden.

Jasmine is known for its delicate flower and beautiful scent. You might think of small white flowers having particular floral smell when you think of jasmine. However, few types of jasmine are yellow and pink in color and they do not have a scent at all.

Jasmine can be evergreen or semi-evergreen, only very few varieties of this plant do well in the cold zone. In case if you live in colder area, you might choose to grow a jasmine plant in a pot and then bring inside for the winter.

The jasmine plant can be either shrubs or vines, often a single variety can be trained to grow in either of these ways. Provides support for your jasmine if you wish to use it as a flowering vine.

1. Angle wing jasmine





This variety of jasmine operates like a vine. You might also know this flower by the name " shining jasmine". It is often used as a groundcover or a complement to shrubs. In few cases, you can even grow this plant you even grow this plant in the shape of a shrub. Keep an eye on this plant in order to prevent it from growing too out of control.



Choose this plant, if you want big white flowers having an intoxicating scent. While the scent is as strong as other jasmine plants, it has some other differences that make it stand out. The blossoms from this plant have thin narrow petals and round centers.

2. Arabian jasmine





These are delicate and tiny flowers on other varieties are gorgeous. Arbian Jasmine stands out for its many petaled blooms and big round leaves. This flower is also the plant behind jasmine tea. These white blooms usually appear several times throughout the year. As they age, the petals change from pure white to a slight pink.



This plant is primarily a shrub, but you can also train it as a vine. Pick how you wish to use this plant and train it accordingly. Arabian Jamine is the national plant of the phillippines.

3. Common jasmine





This variety is indeed common, that does not mean that it is not still a great addition to any garden. Common jasmine is known for its ability to fill any garden with its delightful scent and hulking size. The scent from the delicate white flower clusters.



If you are growing this plant in a pot, you might want to bring it inside in the winter and leave it outside in the summer. This is because this plant cannot withstand cool temperatures. However, it is still more cold-hardy than other varieties that can only do well in the warmest zones.

While this plant is pretty tough, it can easily be pruned without harming the plant. If you want it to, this plant would spread and fill up any area you need.

4. Downey Jasmine





Downey jasmine can climb quite high when trained correctly. These plants are fast growers, so if you want to avoid pruning. You should keep that in mind.



This plant gets its name from the flowers that cover it. These flowers are small and made up of thin, tapered petals. When this plant is in full bloom, it is very beautiful. However you should know this plant does not produce much of scent.

5. Dwarf Jasmine





Dwarf Jasmine is also known as Himalayan Jasmine and Parkar Jasmine. This plant produced small, yellow flowers close to the ground. While the plant does not grow very high, it can spread a few feet. Even with that spread, this variety stays relatively contained.



Even though the flowers only bloom in the summer, the evergreen leaves provide gorgeous foliage all the year. The yellow flowers are trumpet-shaped. Even though the blooms do not have a strong scent, people still enjoy these plants for their use in flower arrangements. The leaves are very tiny and ovular.

6. Forest jasmine





Forest jasmine is not too finicky when it comes to how much sun it gets. It can also withstand a range of types of soil. Grow this shrub in soil, whether it is loamy or full of clay. These plants grow rapidly, which means you should be conscientious before you plant.

7. Italian Jasmine





Italian Jasmine has bright flowers. These flowers offer way to blackberries, having an Italian jasmine plant is a great way to get pollinators in your garden.



Choose this shrub, if you want a plant that is easy to care for. It can be used as either a shrub or a vine, and it can do well in numerous settings, including colder environments however, it is much more ideal to grow this plant in as warm environment as possible.

8. Lemon-scented jasmine





These plants live up to their name, thanks to their sweet and lemony scent. These blooms almost look like two flowers stacked upon each other. The petals are long and tapered. These flowers form small clusters around the plant.



To get the best results, plant this shrub in well-drained soil. While it can do well in partial shade. It does best when planted in full sun. these species are quite sensitive to cold weather. It is also critically endangered in its native habitat.

9. Pink Flowers





Pink flowers adorn this vine, the flowers on this plant are deep or bold pink. Instead, these blooms are delicate, very light pink, while only the buds of the plant are bright pink. This vine can be planted on trellises or as ground cover. You can even grow it as a container plant.



Few people do just grow it as a houseplant, if they do not live in one of the zones, where this plant can survive overnight. However, it you grow this plant, you must make sure you provide it with something to help it climb, such as a trellis. This plant is one of the varieties that produces a bold fragrance.

10. Royal Jasmine





Pick this vine, if you wish something that would quickly grow to cover wherever you plant it. It is an extremely fast grower and it does well on the fences and topiaries. This plant is known for having the biggest blooms of the jasmine plants. This is another variety that is known for its gorgeous scent. However, these flowers do not smell as strongly as other varieties.

