2023 World Press Day: Wishes, Messages, Greetings to share on this significant day

Theme for this year: “Shaping a future of Rights, Freedom of expression as a driver for all other human rights, refers to freedom of expression as the necessary condition for exercising and defending all other human rights.

World Press Day 2023 Messages

1. No walls or limitations should be big enough to contain the right to free speech. Be free and speak your heart out. Best wishes to you on this occasion of World Press Freedom Day.

2. We exist on this earth to be able to speak our minds and follow our hearts. Let your words reach the masses. Wish you a very happy World Press Freedom Day.

3. Don’t let anyone stop you from being heard. Help the community and exercise your right to free speech. Best wishes to you on this occasion of World Press Freedom Day.

4. Taking someone’s right to speech is life taking their lives, their thoughts, and their feelings. Stand up against it on this day. Wish you a very happy World Press Freedom Day

5. Pen is the mightiest sword. Speak out loud and stand up together against social issues. Best wishes to you on this occasion of World Press Freedom Day.

6. On this occasion of World Press Freedom Day, we must all remember that freedom of the press is not an end in itself but a means to achieve a free society. Happy World Press Freedom Day.

7. “The role of journalism is to monitor any center of power.” Speak free. Best wishes to you on this occasion of World Press Freedom Day.

8. Don’t let anyone silence the voice of society and the people. Stand together and let the press be free on this day. Wish you a very happy World Press Freedom Day.

9. Let justice speak up by giving enough power to people to speak freely. Best wishes to you on this occasion of World Press Freedom Day.

10. “The only security of all is in a free press.” Let the voice of society be free. Best wishes to you on this occasion of World Press Freedom Day.

Best Wishes for World Press Day 2023

World Press Day 2023 Quotes

1. “The freedom of the human mind is recognized in the right to free speech and free press.” — Calvin Coolidge

2. “Freedom of the Press, if it means anything at all, means the freedom to criticize and oppose.” — George Orwell

3. “No prison is big enough to contain free speech.” — Mazen Darwish

4. “History has given me the choice of a pen.” — Gao Yu

5. “Freedom of the press is a precious privilege that no country can forego.” — M.K. Gandhi