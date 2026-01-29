TS ICET-2026 Schedule Announced for MBA and MCA Admissions

The schedule for TS ICET-2026, the entrance exam for MBA and MCA courses in Telangana for the 2026-27 academic year, has been announced by the State Higher Education Council. The examination will be conducted by Mahatma Gandhi University in Nalgonda, with Professor Alwala Ravi, Senior Professor and Registrar of MGU, appointed as the TS ICET Convener.

The notification is set to be released on 6th February. Online applications will open on 12th February, with the deadline for submission on 16th March. The registration fee is Rs. 750 for general category students and Rs. 550 for SC, ST, and differently-abled candidates.

The online written exams are scheduled for 13th and 14th May at various centres across the state. Candidates are advised to apply promptly after the notification is issued, and final-year degree students are eligible to apply.

Additionally, the Telangana EdCET 2026 notification will be released on 20th February. Registration without late fee will be available from 23rd February to 18th April. The B.Ed. entrance exam will be held online on 12th May in two shifts, from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM and 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM.