240 years ago: Human flights with balloons

What was significant about the first untethered manned hot air balloon flight in paris, France, in 1783?

The first untethered manned hot air balloon flight in Paris, France, in 1783 was significant for several reasons. First, it was the first time that humans had achieved lighter-than-air flight, fulfilling a centuries-old dream of flying through the air. Second, it was a scientific and technological breakthrough that demonstrated the potential of using hot air to lift objects and people. Third, it was a spectacular and historic event that attracted the attention of the king, the public, and the world.

The flight was performed by Jean-François Pilâtre de Rozier and François Laurent, marquis d’Arlandes, in a balloon created by the Montgolfier brothers1. The balloon sailed over Paris for 5.5 miles (9 kilometres) in about 25 minutes1. It was a remarkable achievement that marked the beginning of a new era of exploration and discovery.