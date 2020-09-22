5 Reasons to Take Up Gardening in 2020

Wondering how to spend your 'workations' more productively? Apart from the basic regime throughout the day, you might require a hobby that can both work you thoroughly as well as help you relax. And what's better than welcoming life home? To intrigue you more towards this soothing activity, here are our top 5 reasons why you should pick up gardening in 2020 from 'Lazy Gardner'

Grow "healthiest" food: In times when everything you eat is not purely healthy, growing your own food will help you get the right nutrition as well as will save you a lot of money. Bonus: you can be at your home ALL THE TIME and stand out to be a social distancing pro. (good news for introverts though!)



A brilliant way to get Vitamin D Planting the greens around you will naturally induce a healthier surrounding. Along with fresh and purified air, being in sunlight to pamper your plants will also help you get some of the D vitamins which we usually don't get being indoors most of the time (especially in the lockdown). It'll be a nice excuse to find yourself outdoors most of the time.



No social distancing with your new pals With times when there is no human contact available, most people are curbing into depression and loneliness. What if we tell you that plants are found to have feelings and can reflect your emotions? You heard it right. Plants can be your new best friends as they would only listen to your problems, without asking you to stop. They can be your confessional where you can vent all your worries, excitement, dreams as well as frustration. But don't forget to show them some love too!



You can find yourself an interesting hobby while working from home Every hardworking mind needs a fun activity for a break to refresh. For professionals who are working from home this lockdown, why not try to pick up an activity that can physically as well as mentally recharge you? With your personal garden, you can experiment with different plants and ripe the benefits, literally.



It is a rewarding exercise Gardening is considered one of the most beneficial activities for ages. Whether you are new to it or pro at it, this is one activity that would never cease to amaze you each day. With a new accomplishment and discovery every day, you will find yourself sweating without even noticing. And what's better than doing something fun while shredding the extra pounds? Also, a bonus is, you can actually taste the fruit of your labor. :P



So are you up for some real fun and checking the box of your bucket list this 2020? Let's make it a little enjoyable, don't you think?

