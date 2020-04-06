A work-life balance is incredibly important

One of the worst misconceptions about women in place of power is the fact that in order to achieve your goals, you have to sacrifice your private or family life.

In reality, working moms are one of the carrying pillars of the present-day business world. This is why more and more businesses are establishing in-house daycares.

Other than this, running an online business from home is yet another popular trend amongst female entrepreneurs.

Sure, it's not as easy to focus on the task at hand in these circumstances but it's definitely possible with strong enough will and mental endurance.