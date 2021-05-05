Accessories to use this summer season

The lockdown might have killed your mood to style yourself and move out during this summer season but we have got some cool accessories that you can style or wear being home.



Wearing a hat or a cap

A hat or a cap is something that will always be in trend no matter where you are inside your home or outside with your friends. You can sit around you balcony with your hat on it will protect you from sun rays and will give you a different feel altogether.

Cotton scarf

People usually prefer to wear sandos when they are home or a strap top, something that is comfy and summer friendly. You can wear a light color printed scarf around your neck, wrapping it in circular form. This way you wear and go to the market comfortably and will help you absorb the sweat too.

Smart watch

This summer switch to smart watches. Smart watches are one of the majorly used devices, as it helps people to work while keeping their phones aside. Not only this, it keeps a track of your health, routine activities and water intake too.

Minimal jewellery

Being home gives a peace and relaxation to our skin especially our ears and neck. Try to wear normal stud types earrings when you are home. This way your ear holes won't get close. You can also wear small gold or diamond earrings too. It depends on you what to wear or what jewellery type suits you. Also you can wear them on alternate basis depending on your preferences.

Samosa salwar

You can go for samosa salwar when you are at home. They are one of the most trending and comfortable bottom wear that you can carry or wear during this summer season. They are loose and comfortable, giving you a flexibility to do exercise, home chores and other things too.

Mask

Don't forget to wear your mask! Whenever moving out don't forget to wear your mask in the current covid scenario. These accessories will eventually help you to stay motivated and photogenic with these trend setting accessories.