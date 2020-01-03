Action Trainer Kuldeep Shashi opens up on fitness, working with actors and more

Fitness has become an important aspect of the entertainment industry. Being fit and maintaining the perfect posture to look good on screen as well as while performing action sequences is inevitable. Celebrity action trainer, Kuldeep Shashi who is in the business of training celebrities for quite a long now is the name behind many popular actor's fitness regimes.

Right from Jacqueline Fernandez, Aamir Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Hritik Roshan, Tiger Shroff to Mouni Roy; Kuldeep has worked with most of the actors and actresses. He is popular at carrying out his task with ease and perfection while making the shot look natural.

Speaking on training actors with a busy schedule, Kuldeep says, "It's motivating to see actors take so many efforts for that one perfect shot. I have worked with so many of them and sometimes they are so tired due to their schedules but still, they want to give their best and make it happen. And seeing the satisfaction on their face is priceless."

Pondering his thoughts on fitness in today's world, he exclaims, "Staying fit is really important. In today's time where the world has become so fast, maintaining a balanced lifestyle is a must. Baring away from so many fake products and diets in the market, people should be cautious about it while choosing a product or a diet for that matter. Good research and apt consultation should be followed."