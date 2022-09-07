Actors' Day
Actors have been an iconic part of the history of humanity, telling stories of love and tragedy through all forms of life, inspiring the imaginations of millions. As the conveyors of stories, actors are artists of their craft, and there's just not enough love for them! Actors' Day aims to show appreciation for actors in our lives by showcasing their history and how they have influenced people's lives.
