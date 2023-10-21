Actress Sheena Chohan recalls her fondest memories of celebrating Durga Puja

A Sardarni, hailing from Kolkata, Sheena Chohan, Hero Award winner at the UN, as a Human Rights ambassador and actress of The Trial with Kajol, Fame Game with Madhuri and Nagesh Kughnoor’s The City of Dreams fame recalls her favorite memories of celebrating Durga Puja and shares how she'll be celebrating this year kickstarting with the Puja (Muhurat) of her new south film on Vijaya Dushera!

She says, What I love most about Durga Puja is its ability to inspire and empower. The festival signifies the victory of good over evil, reminding us that every challenge can be overcome with determination and unity. It mirrors the essence of women empowerment, victory of good over evil, a cause I passionately advocate for.

Sharing about her puja plans for this year, she mentions, Durga Puja holds immense significance for me as it embodies the power of feminine energy. This year, I plan to celebrate by embracing the strength of Durga-Shakti within me and preparing for my new role, one that’s of an empowering woman who herself fights in the battle for good over evil. I’m in pre-production for my new South film, in a new lead Avatar and will celebrate with my film team as we have the Pooja on 24th- on Dusshera, in Hyderabad this year. Very exciting!

Recalling her fondest memories of Durga Puja in Kolkata, she tells, Kolkata's Durga Puja is an experience like no other. I cherish the memories of vibrant processions, artistic pandals, and the spirit of unity that engulfs the city. It's a celebration that unites people from diverse backgrounds, reminding us of the strength in diversity.

Stating about the kind of attire and styling she likes to do for the festive season, she mentions, I believe in wearing an attire that reflects my identity and empowers me. Traditional outfits like sarees and lehengas are not just clothing; they are symbols of our rich heritage and strength. When I wear them, I feel a deep connection to my roots and our beautiful Indian culture.

Talking about her recent TEDx experience as a guest speaker, she says, In my TEDx talk I advocated for mandatory human rights education in all Indian schools and called for an increase in awareness of basic rights and equality.” Watch here httpsyoutu.be7lBtTzgkqtwsi=DnAMHM5G5yVgUVwQ