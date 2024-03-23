Add a Healthy Twist to Holi Make Almonds Your Go-To Festive Snack

Holi is a joyous festival celebrated with vibrant colours, symbolizing the spirit of togetherness as families and friends unite in cheerful gatherings. During this festive occasion, exchanging gifts and relishing delicious meals with loved ones are cherished traditions. However, amidst the festivities, it's crucial to exercise caution against overindulging in unhealthy snacks and foods, recognising their potential long-term impact on health. Therefore, practicing mindfulness while celebrating Holi becomes imperative. Incorporating a handful of almonds into your diet during this time can enhance taste as well as provide some of the health benefits, ensuring a balanced and enjoyable celebration.

Almonds, a source of 15 essential nutrients like vitamin E, magnesium, protein, riboflavin, and zinc, are known for their ability to provide health benefits, including supporting heart health, managing weight, and helping to manage blood sugar levels. Incorporating these powerhouse nuts into Holi celebrations can elevate the festivities. Whether presented as gifts, incorporated into traditional recipes, or enjoyed as snacks, almonds symbolize prosperity and well-being. Their delicious taste and satisfying crunch enhance the flavours of various Holi dishes, from sweet gujiya to savoury almond chaat. Moreover, gifting almonds expresses good wishes for health and happiness. By embracing almonds in Holi festivities, everyone can enhance the joy of the occasion while embracing a healthier lifestyle.

Sharing thoughts on the celebration of Holi, Bollywood actress, Soha Ali Khan said, “Like everyone else, I cherish celebrating Holi with my loved ones. I love hosting Holi parties at home, where family gathers to indulge in festive delicacies. As a tradition, I always prepare almond brittle for my family, a delightful fusion of taste and nutrition. This dessert not only enhances our enjoyment of the festival but also promotes health by providing a better alternative to sugary treats.”

Ritika Samaddar, the Regional Head-Dietetics, Max Healthcare – Delhi said, “During Holi celebrations, making mindful choices about snacks can significantly impact our health. Opting for nutritious options like almonds instead of unhealthy snacks not only adds to the festive spirit but also enhances our well-being. Almonds, loaded with good fats and proteins, are an ideal addition to any weight-loss meal plan, providing satiety and nutrients. Moreover, studies suggest that incorporating almonds into our daily diet may help reduce dyslipidemia, a risk factor for cardiovascular disease. This highlights the importance of including almonds in our Holi festivities. By savouring Holi delicacies mindfully and enjoying the sensory experience with a handful of almonds, my family and I not only celebrate the joy of the festival but also prioritize our health.”

Speaking about how to maintain skin health during Holi, Skin Expert and Cosmetologist, Dr. Geetika Mittal Gupta said, “It is crucial to take precautions during the festival of Holi because its vibrant colours can potentially harm the skin. Synthetic dyes used in the festival often contain harsh chemicals, leading to irritation, dryness, and allergic reactions, particularly in sensitive skin types. My advice is to gently cleanse the skin post-celebrations with a mild, hydrating cleanser to remove colour traces and sweat without stripping away natural oils. Additionally, I recommend moisturising the skin thoroughly and drinking plenty of water to restore hydration levels and promote skin healing. Furthermore, I suggest incorporating a handful of almonds into the diet, as they contain vitamin E, copper, zinc, and polyphenols, nutrients which can contribute to improving skin health.”

Sheela Krishnaswamy, Nutrition and Wellness Consultant said, “Almonds serve as a meaningful and auspicious gift during festivals and special occasions, embodying the care and concern of the gift giver for their loved ones. Not only are almonds a thoughtful gesture, but they are also a nutritional powerhouse, packed with essential nutrients like protein, fiber, and healthy fats, making them a valuable addition to any diet. Regular consumption of almonds has been associated with improved heart health, as they can help lower cholesterol levels and reduce the risk of heart disease. Furthermore, almonds contain antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals, which contribute to overall well-being and support a healthy immune system.”

Fitness Expert and Celebrity Master Instructor, Yasmin Karachiwala said, “During festivals like Holi, where physical activity may decrease due to socializing, almonds can be a valuable addition to maintain cardiovascular health and overall well-being. These nuts provide satiety and help to control cravings for less healthy options. One of the best things about almonds is their portability factor, making them perfect for busy schedules and outdoor activities. Overall, incorporating almonds into Holi celebrations is easy - they can be enjoyed on their own or added to dishes like sweets, salads, or yogurt dips for a nutritious boost without compromising on flavour. So, embrace the festive spirit of Holi while nourishing your body with almonds, among other things.”

Embrace the colourful spirit of Holi with the goodness of almonds, enhancing your celebration with nutrition and joy. Indulge in the festivities, share the love, and savour every moment with almonds by your side!