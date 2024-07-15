Aditi Rao Hydari, Rakul Preet Singh, Sobhita Dhulipala, and Bhumi Pednekar Shine in Traditional Elegance at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's Mangal Utsav

At the 'Mangal Utsav' celebration for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, Bollywood stars graced the event in stunning traditional attire. Among the many who attended, Aditi Rao Hydari, Rakul Preet Singh, Sobhita Dhulipala, and Bhumi Pednekar stood out with their timeless elegance and glamorous outfits.

Aditi Rao Hydari: Old-World Charm in Golden Lehenga

Aditi Rao Hydari captivated everyone in a golden lehenga designed by Ridhi Mehra. Her ensemble featured detailed embroidery, a matching blouse, and a gracefully draped dupatta. Aditi accessorized her look with traditional jhumkas and a golden potli bag, reminiscent of her role as Bibbojaan in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s 'Heeramandi.' The outfit, with its exquisite fabric and intricate details, evoked the elegance and charm of the golden age of cinema. Her sleek hair and striking red lipstick added a dramatic touch to her regal appearance.

Rakul Preet Singh: Elegance in Ivory

Rakul Preet Singh looked radiant in an ivory saree embellished with intricate embroidery and beadwork. She paired her saree with a stunning diamond and pearl choker necklace, matching earrings, and a maang tikka, adding a touch of traditional glamour. Rakul styled her hair in a sleek bun, highlighting her facial features and showcasing the detailed work on her saree’s blouse.

Jackky Bhagnani: Complementing Traditional Style

Jackky Bhagnani, accompanying Rakul Preet Singh, looked dapper in an ivory kurta and trousers, paired with an open long jacket. The newly married couple perfectly balanced traditional and fashionable looks with grace and elegance.

Sobhita Dhulipala: Regal Beauty in Beaded Lehenga

Sobhita Dhulipala exuded regal beauty in a richly beaded lehenga in soft gold, adorned with elaborate embroidery and exquisite motifs. She accessorized with a traditional maang tikka, matching earrings, and a dramatic choker necklace, perfectly complementing her outfit. Sobhita's elegant updo and minimal makeup accentuated her sophisticated look, making her one of the evening’s most glamorous guests. Her composed demeanor further highlighted her timeless elegance.

Bhumi Pednekar Stuns in All-Black Ensemble

Bhumi Pednekar dazzled onlookers at the 'Mangal Utsav' ceremony with her striking all-black outfit. She showcased her exceptional sense of style by blending contemporary elements with traditional attire. Bhumi wore a flowing black skirt paired with a stylish blouse featuring a deep neckline. The dramatic draped fabric added an element of flair to her sophisticated and elegant look.

Bhumi's accessories included a spectacular choker necklace and large bangles, which modernized her traditional style. Her makeup emphasized her features, with bold eyes and a natural lip color perfectly complementing her overall look. She wore her hair pulled back and sleek, highlighting her angular features and exuding a glamorous, confident vibe.

Netizens dubbed Bhumi "Bhumi Jenner," comparing her to American fashion icon Kendall Jenner. This nickname reflects Bhumi's flawless glamor and striking appearance, drawing parallels to Kendall's renowned fashion sense. Like Kendall, Bhumi adds a touch of edge to her elegant looks, making her stand out at any event.

In summary, Bhumi Pednekar’s style at the 'Mangal Utsav' ceremony was a perfect blend of classic grace and modern glamour, earning her well-deserved comparisons to global fashion superstars.