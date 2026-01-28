After a Long Era, Director Dushyant Pratap Singh Returns with ‘The UAE Rockstar’

Intro: Renowned Bollywood director Dushyant Pratap Singh is making a dynamic return to reality television with his upcoming international show ‘The UAE Rockstar,’ set to be hosted in Dubai. After years of exploring films, writing, and digital content, the celebrated filmmaker is stepping back into the reality space that first shaped his career. In this exclusive conversation, he reflects on his journey, struggles, milestones, and his vision for creating a global platform for emerging talent

Renowned Bollywood director Dushyant Pratap Singh is all set to make a powerful comeback to the reality television space with his upcoming show ‘The UAE Rockstar’ produced by Pritesh Patel and Alpesh Patel. After a gap of several years, the much-anticipated reality show will be hosted in Dubai, marking a new chapter in his illustrious journey across Indian cinema, television, and live entertainment.

In an exclusive conversation, Dushyant Pratap Singh opened up about his inspiring journey, struggles, milestones, and his excitement about returning to reality shows.

Q: After many years, you are returning to reality show direction with ‘The UAE Rockstar.’ How does it feel?

It feels incredibly emotional and fulfilling. Reality shows have been a very important part of my life and creative identity. After 2012, I explored cinema, writing, and direction extensively, but returning with ‘The UAE Rockstar’ feels like coming back home—only this time, on an international stage like Dubai.

Q: Let’s go back to the beginning. How did your journey in Mumbai start?

The year was 1996. I arrived in Mumbai with an iron suitcase, a few clothes, and thousands of dreams. Back then, I only knew one thing about Mumbai—that stars are born here. Before that, I had the privilege of working with the legendary Kalyanji–Anandji at the Sangam Kala Group, which gave me a strong foundation in music and performance.

Q: What was your first major breakthrough in the entertainment industry?

Soon after coming to Mumbai, I won the title of International Antakshari Champion, which gave me early recognition. My first acting breakthrough came with ZEE TV’s television show “Rahat,” where I completed 14 episodes. From there, the journey continued steadily through multiple television shows, Hindi films, and music videos.

Q: You later established your own entertainment company. Tell us about that phase.

In 2000, I founded M4U Entertainment, and that period was nothing short of extraordinary. Between 2000 and 2012, we successfully executed over 1,200 events and reality shows across India. It was a time of relentless creativity and hard work.

Some of our major reality show formats included Dhoom, Kuch Kar Dikhayein, Bemisaal Hai Hum, Dhamaal Bemisaal, Big Camp, and Awaaz Hindustan Ki. These shows ran in multiple seasons and were staged in cities like Agra, Aligarh, Kanpur, Lucknow, Mumbai, Delhi, and many other small and large cities.

Q: Many well-known personalities were associated with your reality shows. How important was that?

Extremely important. Having respected and talented jury members adds credibility and inspiration for participants. We were fortunate to work with eminent personalities like Javed Ali, Ravi Behl, Naved Jaffery, Mrinal Kulkarni, Anant Vijay Joshi, Raju Kher, Sanjeevani Bhelande, and Shankar Sahney & many more as jury members across different shows.

Q: After 2012, you shifted focus towards films and web content. How was that transition?

It was a natural evolution. As a writer and director, I worked on several meaningful projects such as The Hundred Bucks, Trahimam, Zindagi Shatranj Hai, I Am Unused, along with multiple web series and dozens of music videos. Each project helped me grow creatively and explore deeper storytelling.

Q: What makes ‘The UAE Rockstar’ special?

‘The UAE Rockstar’ is not just a singing reality show—it’s a global platform for talent. Dubai represents diversity, ambition, and international exposure. This show will blend Indian musical soul with a global outlook. After returning in 2026, I want this show to set a new benchmark for international reality formats.

Q: Any message for aspiring artists?

Dreams don’t expire. Whether it’s 1996 or 2026, hard work, honesty, and belief can take you anywhere. I came to Mumbai with an iron suitcase—today I return with experience, gratitude, and the same passion.