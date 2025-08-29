Akansha Ranjan Kapoor beach look sets social media abuzz

HYDERABAD: Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, best known for her roles in Monica, O My Darling and Jigra, is once again making headlines. The actress is gearing up for her next big project, MaayaOne, a Tamil sci-fi action thriller directed by CV Kumar. The film, a sequel to Maayavan, features Sundeep Kishan in the lead, and fans are eagerly waiting to see Akansha in this high-energy role.

Away from the sets, Akansha recently set social media abuzz with her beachside pictures. Dressed in a vibrant blue bralette paired with a matching mini skirt and chic sunglasses, she looked effortlessly stylish while enjoying a smoothie under the sun. Her relaxed yet confident poses, combined with her sun-kissed glow, perfectly balanced elegance with casual charm.

With MaayaOne on the horizon and her fashion game on point, Akansha is proving she knows how to balance work and leisure with equal flair.