AOI launches ‘25 Hope Street’, a book by Dr Suneetha Mulinti

25 Hope Street captures the life stories of patients and family who have seen it all from love to loss and survival to unbelievable coincidences. This book is for non-commercial use to provide hope, wisdom, and comfort to both the patient and caregiver.

American Oncology Institute (AOI), South Asia's leading chain of cancer hospitals celebrates International Women's Day by unveiling 25 Hope Street, a book by Dr. Suneetha Mulinti,Senior ConsultantRadiation Oncologist, American Oncology Institute, Nallagandla,Hyderabad, on inspiring journey of patients fighting cancer successfully.

This book is a compilation of the struggles and successes of cancer patients and their caregivers in a simple and engaging way to instill confidence and motivate families of the affected.

In the past two decades, Dr Suneetha came across scores of patients and their family members who displayed enormous grit and courage as they fought against cancer. Her fierce love and compassion for her patients are evident from these breathtaking stories that depict the triumph of humanity in the face of adversity even when they lose the battle against cancer.

Talking about the book, Dr. Suneetha says, "The purpose of writing this book is to spread positivity, hope and help patients and their families find the silver lining in the difficult situations. By penning down my experiences I can help people come to terms with their own experience. Also, these stories are very close to my heart, they shaped me into who I am today and what I should be in the future. They taught me the importance of living life in a meaningful way".

Talking on the occasion, Dr. Prabhakar, Facility Director, American Oncology Institute, Hyderabad, said, "On this special occasion, we are very proud to announce the release of 25 Hope Street book. We will provide this book to all our patients to boost their morale and supportthem during these difficult times".