Apple Tree Day could also be called 'Put a Doctor Out of Business Day' simply because of the health benefits contained in this delightful fruit! However, the origin of this day is quite different. Apple Tree Day started as a celebration of an old apple tree almost two centuries old, and has grown to become a celebration of the apple itself.

The apple tree is a deciduous tree that, somewhat surprisingly, hails from the same family as the rose. Its ancestor is the Malus sieversii, a tree that is still grown to this day. Originating in Central Asia, apples then made their way to Europe where they grew for many years before European colonists brought them over to North America during the 17th century. It is possible that apple trees are the oldest tree to have been cultivated.

When considering the long journey that apples have gone on around the world and the fact that they are still one of the most popular foods of today, it is not hard to see why they deserve to be celebrated!

Apple Tree Day started off as a celebration of an old apple tree, which had been around for two centuries. As time went on, this day morphed into a celebration of the fruit itself.