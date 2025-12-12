Arijit Singh returns with soulful romance in new track ‘Fitratein’

Singer Arijit Singh is back with a heartfelt romantic number, “Fitratein”, which beautifully captures love, longing, and quiet hope. Released on Tuesday under Times Music, the song sees Arijit in classic form, delivering a performance filled with warmth and emotional depth.

Composed by Ronak Phukan and penned by Syed Amir Hussain and Soham Majumdar, the music video features Sanam Johar and Kanikka Kapur bringing the story to life. Both actors praised Arijit’s contribution, highlighting how his voice transforms simple emotions into unforgettable experiences.

Sanam shared, “Being part of an Arijit Singh song is always a huge moment. His voice transforms even a simple emotion into something magical. Fitratein is pure romance, and having Arijit sing it makes it even more special.” Kanikka added, “The first time I heard Fitratein, I knew Arijit Singh had created something beautiful again. Shooting this song felt like living a warm memory, and I hope people fall in love with it just as deeply.”

The track is now available on Times Music’s YouTube channel and continues Arijit’s streak of soulful releases. Recently, he reunited with A.R. Rahman and lyricist Irshad Kamil for the title track of Tere Ishq Mein, starring Dhanush and Kriti Sanon, which released worldwide in Hindi and Tamil on November 28, 2025.

Arijit Singh, a Padma Shri awardee and two-time National Film Award winner, began his musical journey on the reality show Fame Gurukul in 2005 and made his Bollywood debut in 2011 with Phir Mohabbat from Murder 2. He gained nationwide fame with Tum Hi Ho from Aashiqui 2 (2013) and has since delivered numerous chartbusters, including Binte Dil (Padmaavat) and Kesariya (Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva).

With “Fitratein,” Arijit once again proves why he remains one of India’s most beloved voices, effortlessly turning music into emotion.