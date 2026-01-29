Education must move beyond textbooks to close the skills gap

The pace of technological and economic change has exposed the limits of an education model designed for stability and predictability. Today’s students need more than academic knowledge; they need the ability to recognise when and how that knowledge applies beyond the classroom. Closing the skills gap is therefore less about adding new subjects and more about starting earlier, with learning that travels across contexts and into real life.

The disconnect: School learning vs real-life application

Students are used to being told what the question is, what information matters, and how much time they have to respond. When these signals disappear, uncertainty sets in. The issue is not an inability to solve problems, but prolonged exposure to environments where problems arrive fully defined and decision-making is limited.

A similar gap appears in collaboration. While students frequently work in groups, they are rarely guided on how to handle disagreement, divide responsibility, or hold peers accountable. Collaboration is graded, but seldom practised in ways that reflect real teamwork.

Together, these experiences create learners who perform well within structured systems but hesitate when structure is removed. In real-world settings, ambiguity and interdependence are not exceptions—they are the norm.

Why multi-disciplinary skills matter

Real-world problems have always been multidisciplinary. Building a bridge requires mathematics, material science, design, and an understanding of human use. Public health sits at the intersection of data, policy, communication, and behaviour.

What has changed is how visible this interconnectedness has become. The rapid rise of artificial intelligence has made it clear that modern work cuts across disciplines. Creative fields like design, video production, and writing are now shaped by data, structure, and systems thinking. These disciplines have been quietly “mathified” over time.

For education, this shift matters deeply. When learning is organised into rigid silos, students are trained for a world that exists largely on paper. When learning reflects how problems unfold across boundaries, students are better prepared for both continuity and change.

Consensus meets compulsion

There is broad agreement among educators and policymakers that future-ready skills are essential. The intent is clear. What slows progress are the compulsions of the past. School leaders operate under heavy constraints: fixed syllabi, mandatory assessments, packed calendars, and parental expectations tied closely to textbooks and worksheets. Even when schools want to experiment, execution becomes the bottleneck due to limited time, resources, and specialised talent. This gap between intent and implementation is where change often stalls.

Project-based learning: A pathway to skills integration

If meaningful work requires integrated skills, learning environments must reflect that reality. Project-based learning does this by placing students in situations where progress depends on multiple competencies working together—critical thinking, collaboration, creativity, and analytical reasoning.

In one middle-school project on air quality, students were asked to build a working air purifier using everyday materials like a household fan and a HEPA filter. Guided by a researcher, they had to decide airflow design, testing methods, and documentation. Some designs worked; others did not. What mattered was that students tested assumptions, analysed results, and reflected on improvements. The task required scientific reasoning, basic engineering judgment, data interpretation, and communication—without any single subject leading the work. This mirrors how problems unfold beyond school and allows students to practise integration before it is demanded of them.

Embedding transferable skills in curriculum

To address the skills gap early, schools must focus on transferability — learning that moves with the student across subjects and environments. This requires intentional shifts: integrated learning experiences, real-world contexts, collaborative projects, and exposure to professional expectations through industry partnerships. When these elements come together, education feels interconnected and purposeful rather than fragmented and abstract.

A collective responsibility

Bridging the skills gap cannot rest on schools alone. Industry partners, private organisations, and education-focused institutions must share responsibility for exposing students to how knowledge is used in real life. Strategic collaborations can reduce the execution burden on schools while accelerating meaningful change.

The cost of delaying this shift is not abstract. It is a generation trained to wait for instructions in a world that increasingly withholds them.

(The author is Director – Partnerships and Initiatives, KRUU)