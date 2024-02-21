Around 1,500 dance students perform Kathak in Khajuraho to set Guinness World Record

Hyderabad: Khajuraho's land smiled once again with the chimes of dance

The dancing steps of 1,484 Kathak dance seekers on the rhythm of Raga Basant in Khajuraho, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, created a Guinness World Record. With lamps in their hands, when the steps of ghungroo seekers met with rhythm and rhythm, Indian culture and tradition smiled together. The rhythm of the ancient musical instruments and the chimes of the ghungs of the dancers made the historic achievement of the 50th Khajuraho Dance Festival memorable.

On the occasion, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav said that the festival of cultural revival is being celebrated all over India under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In this series, the achievement of sadhana dedicated to Lord Nataraj Mahadev will become the pride of Indian culture and guide the future generation. Dance is a form of worship of God. It is a sacred means of direct contact with God, he said.

The MP Chief Minister congratulated the dance gurus and dancers from different cities of the state for creating records.

In the choreography of famous dance guru Rajendra Gangani, the dancers from different cities of the State presented a 20-minute performance in Raag Basant.

Making the achievement of Guinness World Record special, Dr Yadav announced to set up the country's first Gurukul for training tribal and folk arts in Khajuraho. He said that there will be arrangements for training of traditional arts of tribal and rural communities such as crafts, dance, singing, instruments, paintings and their oral literature through senior gurus in Gurukul. This Gurukul will be envisaged in such a way, where traditional skills and indigenous knowledge systems will be preserved along with their holistic development in rural life. Along with this, the legacy of ancestors will also expand.

Dr Yadav, known for quick decisions and action, also performed Bhumi Pujan of Gurukul.

Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Culture, Tourism and Religious Trusts and Endowments Dharmendra Singh Lodhi, Khajuraho MP VD Sharma, and Principal Secretary Culture & Tourism, Shiv Shekhar Shukla have witnessed the historic moment.

It is noteworthy that one and a half months ago, Madhya Pradesh's record was set in the "Guinness Book of World Records" by performing 1,282 tabla players simultaneously in the Taal Darbar programme under the Tansen Festival in the world music city Gwalior.



