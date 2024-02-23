Atlantis The Royal welcomes Louis Vuitton's Iconic Mascot, Vivienne

New Delhi: Louis Vuitton and Atlantis The Royal have joined forces in a unique collaboration to celebrate the first anniversary of the world’s most ultra-luxury experiential resort. To mark Atlantis The Royal’s milestone birthday, Louis Vuitton’s iconic Vivienne mascot has travelled from Paris to Dubai to join the celebrations and embark on the most joyous travel experience yet.

Hanan Eissa, Vice President, Marketing and Public Relations at Atlantis Dubai said, “The whole idea started with Vivienne, who is essentially an iconic and emblematic mascot for Louis Vuitton. Vivienne embodies liveliness, fun, and all the craftsmanship of the Maison. Whilst Vivienne’s adventures have taken them surfing, flying in a Monogram balloon, and into the world of jewellery, Louis Vuitton never really played with Vivienne on a large scale before, so this is where we started."

First making her world debut in October 2017 as a collectable figurine, this February, Vivienne has been reborn as six larger-than-life statues positioned around Atlantis The Royal, each with their personality and story.

At three meters tall and specially crafted in Dubai using a combination of traditional and modern craftsmanship techniques, each Vivienne invites guests to open portals to new horizons, where unforgettable visions of fantasy and play come alive via a thrilling AR experience. Plus, guests can admire two 10-metre-tall inflatable Viviennes located at the entrance of the ultra-luxury resort and on top of Estiatorio Milos.

Speaking on the collaboration, Timothy Kelly, President of Atlantis comments “One year ago we bought Beyoncé to help us introduce Atlantis The Royal to the world, so for our first birthday we wanted to steer away from the expectations of holding another event and head towards something a little more surprising. Working closely with the Louis Vuitton team, we’ve been able to harness the intersection between fashion, art, and travel yet again, to create another iconic Atlantis experience, but this time, we invite the world to come and celebrate along with us”.

In a nod to Louis Vuitton’s heritage as a luxury trunk maker and its know-how in the art of luxury travel, the six Viviennes depict the playful character experiencing the resort on the ultimate vacation. From the elegant and cosmopolitan Jetsetter Vivienne, who is never without their Pharrell Williams X Louis Vuitton sunglasses, to the curious and playful Roller Vivienne snapping a photo or three next to Droplets in the lavish lobby.

Guests can even spot a relaxed Sailor Vivienne, who loves to simply float through each day in the resort’s famous fire and water fountain Skyblaze; each Vivienne brings a surprise and delight moment to all corners of the resort.

As guests explore Atlantis The Royal, they can also delve into the world of Vivienne via a digital map that will reveal the location of the Vivienne sculptures across the resort. Once a Vivienne is located, an animated marker will appear on the map.

Perfectly blending the digital with the physical, Louis Vuitton and Atlantis The Royal have also dreamed up a limited edition collection of 18 trunk stickers to celebrate the resort’s first birthday. Guests will be gifted one collectable sticker for each night's stay until 31st May 2024, creating unforgettable memories.

The collaboration began following the opening of Louis Vuitton at Atlantis The Royal in November 2023. As their first resort store in the Middle East, the two brands found harmony in their combined ethos of energising every moment with next-level joy and savoir-faire.