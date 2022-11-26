The concept of the aura has been present in Indian religions for ages. Similarly, the Buddhist flag's colors are those of Buddha's enlightenment. In fact, both Hindu and Buddhist scholars link the colors that symbolize our auras to Kundalini energy and chakras.

In the Christian and Islamic faiths, we often encounter halos around the heads of the holy, or the concept of a "body of light".

On this day, a number of special seminars are held around the world to help people to tune into their auras, contemplate and understand them. In addition to seeing auras, these auras can also be felt using special techniques, which are revealed during the seminars and workshops that are held on Aura Awareness Day.