Bakrid Mubarak 2021: Eid ul Adha WhatsApp Messages, Wishes, and Images

Bakrid Mubarak 2021: In India, Bakrid 2021 will be celebrated on Wednesday, 21 July. According to Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind, a prominent Muslim body, the crescent moon for Zil Hajj month was sighted on the evening of 11 July 2021. In Saudi Arabia, Eid ul Adha 2021 will be observed a day earlier i.e. on 20 July.

On this special day please wish your elders, go down to them, sit very closely, and tell them the way they are special to you. When you receive a gift or eidi from your elders, thank them wholeheartedly, no gift is small… ask them for their blessings and remember you in their prayers.



Here are some Eid ul Adha messages, wishes, and images that you can share with your friends and family members on Facebook, Telegram, Twitter, and WhatsApp.

1. "Taqabal Allahu Minna-wa-Minkum. (May Allah accept it from you and us)" Eid ul Adha Mubarak!

2. Eid Mubarak to you and your family! May this Eid shower happiness, love, and Allah's blessings… Eid Mubarak...

3. Wish that your sacrifices are accepted and the Almighty answers your prayers. Have a blessed Eid ul-Adha!

Oh Almighty make things healthy at the earliest… InshaAllah! Eid Mubarak!

4. Allah Hu Akbar! Wish the pandemic end at the earliest and Almighty answers your prayers. Have a blessed Eid ul Adha! May Almighty bless you all and your wishes come true...Eid Mubarak...

5. When I can't reach out to people close to my heart, I always remember them in my duas. May Allah's blessings always shower on you! Eid Mubarak!

6. On the Holy occasion of Eid ul Adha that celebrates the Hajj... May Allah again grant us the opportunity to perform Hajj soon! Eid Mubarak!

Happy Eid ul Adha to everyone!

7. On this Eid, I wish Allah bless you with his best and choicest blessings. Eid Mubarak!

8. Today is the day to pray, love, smile, and celebrate with our near and dear ones and remember Allah for his kindness. Eid Mubarak!

9. I wish you and your loved ones with Allah's blessings and pray for your happiness. Happy Eid ul Adha to everyone! Eid Mubarak!

Eid Mubarak to one and all!

10. This Eid ul Adha, I'm sending you heartfelt blessings and wishes. Do remember me in your prayers. Jazak Allah Khair.

11. I hope this Eid opens your mind and soul to love and faith. I wish you all a very happy and prosperous Eid! Jazak Allah Khair!

12. This pandemic taught us to be close to each other even being far… I pray every day to the Almighty to make things healthy… InshaAllah! Eid Mubarak!

Eid ul Adha Mubarak!!

13. Cherish every moment of this beautiful festival! Wish you and your loved ones a happy and blessed Eid!

14. Wishing you and your family good health, happiness, peace, harmony, and prosperity on the auspicious occasion of Eid ul Adha!

Bakrid Mubarak 2021



