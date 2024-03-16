Barsana’s Laddu Mar Holi 2024: Date, History, and Significance

As the festive season approaches, Uttar Pradesh becomes the focal point for Holi celebrations, drawing crowds to Mathura, Vrindavan, and Barsana for the renowned Braj Ki Holi festivities. This unique 10-day celebration of colours, steeped in devotion to Lord Krishna, attracts devotees and revellers from across the country.

Commencement of Braj Ki Holi

While Holi, the festival of colours, is slated for March 25 nationwide, the festivities in the Braj region commence well in advance. This year, Braj Ki Holi spans from March 17 (Sunday) to March 26 (Tuesday), starting ten days prior to the main event and continuing a day after.

Celebrating Laddu Mar Holi

The commencement of the Braj Ki Holi is marked by Barsana's renowned Laddu Mar Holi. Devotees throng the Shriji temple, eagerly awaiting the moment when priests fling laddoos from the temple rooftop. Subsequently, participants engage in a laddoo-throwing frenzy, symbolizing the playful teasing of Lord Krishna by the Gopis.

Historical Roots of Laddu Holi

Legend has it that an invitation was extended from Barsana, Radha's hometown, to Lord Krishna's father in Nandgaon to partake in the Holi festivities. Accepting the invitation, a priest was dispatched to Barsana. Upon his arrival, he was warmly welcomed and offered various sweets and snacks, including a plate of laddoos. Mischievous Gopis, known for their playful antics, playfully splashed colours on him. Left with only sweets in front of him, the priest responded by tossing laddoos at them, thus inaugurating the tradition of Laddu Maar Holi.

Next in Line: Lathmar Holi

Following the Laddu Maar Holi in Barsana, the celebrations transition to Lathmar Holi on March 18. During this event, men from neighbouring towns, particularly Mathura, journey to Barsana to partake in this unique celebration. Here, women of Barsana engage in playful stick fights with the visiting men. A similar tradition unfolds in Nandgaon the following day, March 19, as men from Barsana engage in playful banter with the women, armed with sticks.

Continuation of Celebrations

The festivities continue with various other events, including Phoolwali Holi at Banke Bihari Temple in Vrindavan (March 20), Chhadi Mar Holi in Gokul (March 21), Widow's Holi at Radha Gopinath Temple, Vrindavan (March 23), Holi of flowers at Banke Bihari Temple (March 24), Holi in Mathura and Vrindavan (March 25), and Huranga Holi in Baldev at Dauji Temple (March 26).