Basant Panchami 2024 date and time: Is Saraswati Puja on February 14 or 15? Know correct date and puja muhurat

Basant Panchami marks a joyous occasion celebrated across the nation, dedicated to the worship of Goddess Saraswati. Also recognised as Saraswati Puja in various regions of India, this festival pays homage to the deity of knowledge, education, and arts. It is a time when devotees gather to seek blessings, believing that their devotion can illuminate the path of wisdom.



Goddess Saraswati holds significance not only in the realm of education but also in arts, technology, music, and dance. Individuals aspiring to excel in these domains often seek her blessings during this auspicious time.

Traditionally, Saraswati Puja is observed in educational institutions such as schools and colleges, where students and teachers come together to pay homage to the Goddess. The rituals associated with this festival are deeply ingrained in devotion and symbolism.

This year, Saraswati Puja falls in the month of February. Here are some important details regarding the date and rituals:

Date and Time:

According to the Drik Panchang, Basant Panchami will be observed on February 14. The Panchami Tithi begins at 14:41 PM on February 13 and concludes at 12:09 PM on February 14.

Rituals:

Devotees begin the day by waking up early and performing ablutions. Many observe a fast throughout the day. The idol of Goddess Saraswati is placed on a decorated stool adorned with flowers and garlands. Offerings of fruits and sweets are made to the Goddess, symbolising reverence and gratitude.

Students often place their books and instruments in the puja area, seeking blessings for success in their academic pursuits. After the prayers, devotees partake in the prasad to conclude their fast. Additionally, a ritual known as Akshar-Abhyasam or Vidya-Arambham is performed, signifying the initiation of education, which holds particular significance during Basant Panchami.