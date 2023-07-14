Bastille Day 2023: Google Doodle Celebrates French National Day, PM Modi to be Guest of Honour

Today, Google Doodle celebrates France's Fête Nationale (National Day), or Bastille Day, in English-speaking countries. On this day in 1789, French citizens united and charged the Bastille prison fortress, kicking off the French Revolution.

The people of Paris fought back after years of mistreatment by the monarchy, and the storming of the Bastille represents the first victory against tyranny. On the first anniversary of the triumph, delegates from across France gathered in Paris for a celebration called the Fête de la Fédération (Festival of the Federation) to honour the achievements of the revolution in solidarity.

Today, the festivities take place throughout France on le Quatorze Juillet (July 14). Military parade in different cities, accompanied by overflights of aircraft spewing jets of blue, white and red smoke. Dance shows showcase various talents, people attend free concerts, and the night ends with magnificent fireworks displays.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be the guest of honour at the Bastille Day military parade. Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron will watch French and Indian soldiers march down the tree-lined avenue of the Champs-Elysees in Paris. At the same time, Indian Rafale fighter jets will participate in the Arc de Triomphe flyover. Bilateral talks will follow the Bastille Day celebrations.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanked French President Emmanuel Macron and First Lady Brigitte Macron for hosting a private dinner for him at the Elysee Palace in Paris.

Bastille Day events in France include:

Military Parade

The main event takes place in Paris, where a huge military parade takes place on the Champs Elysees. This parade shows the strength of the French army and features various military units, including the French army, navy, air force, and sometimes foreign troops.

Fireworks

At night, spectacular fireworks displays light up the sky in many cities across France. The most famous exhibition takes place in Paris, with the Eiffel Tower as a backdrop.

Parties and celebrations

Bastille Day is an occasion for festive gatherings, picnics, and parties. People celebrate with family and friends, often enjoying traditional French food, music, and dancing.

Public events

Many cities and towns host public events to mark the occasion. These may include concerts, parades, street performances, art exhibits, and cultural activities showcasing French heritage.