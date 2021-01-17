Apple cider vinegar for smooth skin, healthy hair

Apple cider vinegar (ACV) is a popular condiment and health food. It's made from apples using a fermentation process enriching it with live cultures, minerals, and acids. ACV has many applications as a home remedy. One of these is as hairs wash to improve scalp health, strengthen hair, and enhance shine.

While hailed as a home "panacea" or "cure-all" for health problems despite being under-researched, the benefits and science around ACV does deliver when it comes to hair care. For those dealing with hair issues such as itchy scalp or hair breakage, apple cider vinegar might be a great natural remedy to explore.

Your everyday face wash

Mix 50 per cent water and 50 per cent apple cider vinegar for the best face wash you've ever used. Washing with this diluted mixture regularly will help draw toxins out of your skin, leaving a youthful and clean glow.

The ultimate astringent

One of the best ways to treat any excessive oiliness is a dab of apple cider vinegar on the affected area. For an all-natural astringent, apply a washcloth soaked in diluted ACV to your face. What this does is absorb excess oil and reduce fine lines, to make the skin feel smoother.

Acne and pimple preventive

Apple cider vinegar is a miracle drug for acne-prone skin. It cleanses and heals skin, while also restoring natural pH levels. Make a solution of 1part apple cider vinegar and 2 parts filtered water. Use a cotton ball to apply on skin and leave on for 10 minutes. Wash with warm water and repeat at least twice day.

Reduce cellulite

ACV is known to improve skin elasticity and help get rid of free-floating fat just below the skin. Massage your face for 15 minutes with a mix of 1 part coconut oil and 3 parts apple cider vinegar and prepare to be stunned with the results.

Sunburn soother

Sunburn on the face can be super painful and you're always worried that any product might aggravate. The best thing you can do is go natural, and there's no better ingredient than ACV to help soothe the skin. Make a solution of equal parts of the vinegar and water and massage into the affected area daily until the burn reduces.

DIY deodoriser

Too much has been said about the harsh side effects of chemically charged deodorants. Why not just turn to our natural favourite ACV that neutralises as well as absorbs any unwanted scents. All you have to do is rub a little amount of ACV on your underarms. It will absorb and minimise any body odour. And don't worry about the vinegary smell - it dissipates as it dries.

Hair rinse to treat dandruff

Just the way it works wonders on the skin, apple cider vinegar can also be used as a hair rinse. Mix 2 tablespoons of apple cider vinegar with 1 cup of water and use it as a rinse post your shampoo.

Then wash it off with lukewarm water. ACV contains alpha-hydroxyl acid which helps to exfoliate the scalp and get rid of dandruff and excess sebum too. In fact, it is its anti-fungal nature that makes it a suitable method to deal with an itchy, scaly scalp.