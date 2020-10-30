Apple cider vinegar to boost hair growth

Boost your DIY beauty routine with this idea for using apple cider vinegar for hair. All you need is apple cider vinegar and water to refresh your locks.

Using apple cider vinegar for hair that's clean and healthy is a great DIY beauty trick. You only need two ingredients: apple cider vinegar and water. This simple combo is one more demonstration of everything this healthy wonder ingredient can do.

Sure, apple cider vinegar can dress your salads. But here's the use you may not have already tried: rinsing your hair with a basic solution of apple cider vinegar and water. Using this at-home mixture may be able to improve hair breakage, balance the pH level of your scalp and breathe new life into lacklustre locks.

Here's what you need:

• A few tablespoons of apple cider vinegar • Water

Step 1: Mix the ingredients

Simply mix a few tablespoons of the vinegar with water to dilute the vinegar and create a solution you can pour on your hair.

Step 2: Pour it on your hair

First, shampoo and condition your hair. Then pour the apple cider vinegar solution on your tresses and let it rest for a few minutes. Don't worry about smelling like salad dressing—once you rinse your hair, the scent should disappear, too.

Step 3: Rinse it out

Thoroughly rinse the mixture out of your hair, and dry as usual.