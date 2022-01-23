Breathtaking bridal hair accessories for your big day

Is your big day, near, and are you searching for beautiful breathtaking bridal hair accessories.Your search end here. You can find touch of glitz to your bridal look with these eye-catching hair accessories.



For years, the traditional gajra or flower garlands, maang tikka and mantha patti have been the go to hair accessory for the Indian bride. However, thanks for the dynamic world of fashion, the brides today have more choice when it comes to hair accessories. Starting from glittering hair studs, bold maang tikkas to spunky floral tiaras, here you will have details, as to where you can shop for accessory brands that would leave you spellbound with their innovative designs.

Deepa Gurnani

Hair accessories from Deep Gurnani, are best example of fusing elegance having right amount of glamor, they are class apart because of their ingenious use of rhinestones, pearls as well as delicate lace winged gold butterflies.

Runaway hit

The hair accessories from Runaway hit are fun and girly, they offer you a wide range of funk hair accessories to choose from. When it comes to their floral reverse tiaras, metallic half tairas as well as colorful butterfly hair studs, it will not only leave you astonished but you will definitely bookmark them for future reference.

Vintage snobs

If you always cherished a dream to look like a Disney princess at your wedding, then you must search for the perfect hair accessories ends at the Vintage Snob Dainty tiaras, pastel floral crown as well as minimalistic hair combs, which makes their collection ideal for fairytale weddings.

Azraa by Arushi

These hair accessories are crafted for ultra-feminine bride, Azraa is known for its intricate as well as glamorous hair accessories, that a bride can done for numerous pre-wedding functions. Working with rhinestones, pearls, florals and metallic elements, their offering include hair studs, reverse tiaras and hair combs.

Jewel factor

These hair accessories are minimalist as well as modern, the jewel factors hair accessories provide a unique twist to even the most conventional attires. It has got an affinity towards gold, pearls and rhinestones their accessories are extremely adaptable to both traditional and fusion outfits.

Floristaa

As the name suggests, the Floristaa's accessories tend to derive their design inspiration from delicate florals, which would compel your imagination to conjure up for a romantic wedding. From natural looking delicate floral accessories, which a bride can sport for her haldi to the insta favorite gem encrusted multi tiered reverse tiaras, their collection has something for each bride.

Baltzer annie

These are handmade pieces, made using the most luxurious materials. The Janie Baltzer's bespoke headpieces are iconic and are crated for the modern bride, who goes by the motto, less is more.

Red dot jewels

They are steady favorite among the Indian brides, this one is UK based Indian Jewellery brand, which tend to fuse traditional design with varied modern silhouettes to create handmade headpieces, which would leave you mesmerized.

Sunita shekawat

These pieces are inspired by the delicate Meenakari art of Rajasthan, sunita Shakwat;s hair accessories are an ode to the vibrant traditions of India, with their richly hued gemstones, that are paired intricately having glossy pastel hued enamels.