Different ways to use Holy Basil to prevent Hairfall

One of the most common hair problems, an individual tends to face is hairfall. It is a problem, one faces all year round, it tends to increase during the monsoon months. To solve this problem, one might have resorted to varied ways but if nothing tends to work, then you could try using the holy basil.



Holy basil is rich in varied types of antibiotic properties; therefore, it is highly beneficial for our skin, health and hair.

Holy basil is a fragrant, adaptogenic herb, which is known for its healing properties. It might also help prevent hair loss caused due to dandruff or changes in the hormone levels.

Holy Basil Paste

Take few holy basil and grind it in a mixer. Add some water and mix it well in order to make it paste. Apply the paste to your hair. Leave it on for some time. Once the paste dries, wash it thoroughly using the mild shampoo. Repeat this once a week and you would soon see the results.

Basil Oil

Oiling your hair regularly is healthy hair practice. However, you need to choose your hair oil carefully as there are many of them available with different benefits. If you want to prevent hair fall, then basil oil is a good option.

Massaging your head regularly with basil oil improves blood circulation, thus it reduces hair fall. Apart from this, basil oil also helps get rid of the problem of premature greying.

Basil & Amla

Mix Basil powder with gooseberry powder, then keep this mixture soaked in water overnight. Apply this mixture to your head in the morning. Leave it for half an hour and wash it afterwards. Repeat the process twice a week to reduce the problem of hair fall.

Basil juice & Curd

Dandruff is usually the major cause of hair fall. To get rid of dandruff, mix basil juice with curd. Make a paste and then apply it to your head. Wash it off after some time. This would reduce the problem of dandruff along with prevent hair fall.

Henna & Basil

Henna is known to be quite beneficial for hair and it has been used for hair since ancient times. Therefore, mix the henna powder with basil powder, then apply it your head. This would not only prevent the hair fall but also add shine to your hair.