DIY Face Toners for Hydrated, Clear, and Glowing Skin

Toners are an essential part of any skincare routine, helping to balance pH, tighten pores, and hydrate the skin. They’re especially beneficial in the summer, providing a refreshing and moisturizing boost. If you're looking for an alternative to commercial toners, making your own DIY version with natural ingredients can be a great option. Here are five simple homemade toners that cater to different skin needs, leaving you with clear and glowing skin.

1. Aloe Vera and Rosewater Toner

A soothing and hydrating toner that’s ideal for sensitive skin.

Ingredients:

• Aloe vera gel

• Rosewater

How to Make:

Mix aloe vera gel with rosewater until well combined. Store the mixture in a sterilized spray bottle and refrigerate for up to two weeks. To use, apply with a cotton pad or mist directly onto the face for a refreshing boost.

2. Green Tea and Chamomile Tea Toner

A calming toner that reduces inflammation and promotes healthy skin.

Ingredients:

• Green tea bag

• Chamomile tea bag

How to Make:

Steep the two tea bags in boiling water for about 15 minutes and let the liquid cool. Transfer the tea to a spray bottle and store it in the refrigerator for a couple of days. Use it as a soothing face mist to calm the skin and reduce redness.

3. Citrus Mint Toner

Perfect for oily skin, this toner helps control oil and tightens pores.

Ingredients:

• Fresh lemon juice

• Crushed mint leaves

• Water

How to Make:

Mix fresh lemon juice with crushed mint leaves and water. The astringent properties of lemon help absorb excess oil and tighten pores, while mint leaves a cooling effect. Apply this mixture to the face for a clean and fresh feel.

4. Apple Cider Vinegar, Honey, and Aloe Vera Toner

An antibacterial and soothing toner that promotes clearer skin.

Ingredients:

• Apple cider vinegar

• Honey

• Aloe vera gel

How to Make:

Dilute apple cider vinegar with water, then mix in honey and aloe vera gel. This toner balances your skin’s pH, fights acne, and provides hydration. Apply it gently on the skin using a cotton pad.

5. Aloe Vera and Cucumber Toner

A cooling and refreshing toner that hydrates and calms the skin.

Ingredients:

• Aloe vera gel

• Cucumber pastes or juice

How to Make:

Combine one tablespoon of aloe vera gel with cucumber paste or juice. Apply the mixture to your face and neck with a cotton pad to cleanse and hydrate. Finish with a cold-water rinse to lock in the freshness.