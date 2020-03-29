DIY Honey Body Wash To Own A Clear Skin

When it comes to the summer season, everything needs to be changed in terms of beauty regime. Be it moisturizers, creams, face wash or face packs, you need to renew your beauty kit as per the terms and conditions of this hot season.

The hot and sweaty weather demands you to pamper your skin with the right products to enjoy the summer season in a perfect way… The sweat and swelteringclimate along with the dust and grime on the skin further create havoc with the irky skin issues. So, to own that clear and healthy skin, what can be a perfect solution than making your own DIY body wash.

This is the best way to stay way to protect your skin in this lock down period. Even Corona germs will also be ruled out with this DIY method…

Ingredients Needed

• ½ cup raw honey

• ¾ cup almond oil

• 10 drops of rose essential oil

• 5 drops of lemon grass essential oil

• ¾ cup castile soap

Preparation

• As all these ingredients will be available at home, there is nothing much to do… Just pour all the ingredients one by one into a bowl and mix well with a spatula. Then transfer the whole concoction into an air-tight container and use whenever required.

• Spoon out the body wash and apply it all over the body. Do offer a gentle massage with the bathing scrubber to clear away the dirt from your body. Wash off with tepid water and pat dry. Don't forget to apply a mild moisturizer to avoid dryness.

Benefits Of DIY Body Wash

• Honey being a natural moisturizer, it will treat the skin issues like backne, dark patches and pimples too. It locks the moisture and removes the dirt from the body. Even the dead skin cells will also be eliminated from your body along with the bacteria and foreign particles.

• Coming to essential oils, they nourish the skin cells and also help in promoting blood circulation. They give an instant glow to your skin and make it look healthy and clear.

So girls, do prepare your won 'Body Wash' and own a glowing, supple and clear skin in no time…