DIY Skincare Masks for a Glowing Karwa Chauth

Karwa Chauth is a beautiful occasion where looking and feeling your best matters. To help you achieve glowing skin for the celebrations, here are some DIY skincare masks using natural ingredients that hydrate, brighten, and detoxify your skin—perfect for various skin types.

Hydrating Honey and Aloe Vera Mask

Best for dry and tired skin.

Ingredients:

• 1 tablespoon honey

• 2 tablespoons aloe vera gel

Method:

Mix the honey and aloe vera into a smooth paste. Apply it to your face, let it sit for 20 minutes, and rinse with lukewarm water.

Benefits:

This mask deeply rehydrates and restores softness to fatigued skin.

Brightening Turmeric and Yogurt Mask

Ideal for dull skin caused by makeup and lack of sleep.

Ingredients:

• 1 teaspoon turmeric powder

• 2 tablespoons plain yogurt

• A few drops of rosewater (optional)

Method:

Combine all the ingredients to form a paste. Apply evenly to your face and neck, avoiding the eye area. Leave it on for 15-20 minutes and wash off with cold water.

Benefits:

This mask helps brighten the complexion and gives your skin a natural, healthy glow.

Detoxifying Multani Mitti and Rose Water Mask

Perfect for oily or acne-prone skin.

Ingredients:

• 2 tablespoons Multani Mitti (Fuller’s Earth)

• Rosewater (to make a paste)

Method:

Mix the Multani Mitti and rosewater into a smooth paste. Apply it to your face, leave it on for 15 minutes, and rinse with cool water.

Benefits:

This mask deep cleanses the skin, controls excess oil, and unclogs pores.

Saffron and Honey Mask for Deep Hydration

For dry skin that needs intense hydration and exfoliation.

Ingredients:

• 2 tablespoons milk

• 1 teaspoon honey

• A few strands of saffron

Method:

Soak the saffron in milk for 5 minutes, then add honey. Mix it well and apply to your face for 15 minutes. Rinse with lukewarm water.

Benefits:

This mask hydrates and brightens dull, dry skin.

Gram Flour and Lemon Mask for Oily Skin

Controls oil, exfoliates, and reduces dark spots.

Ingredients:

• 2 tablespoons gram flour (besan)

• 1 teaspoon lemon juice or vinegar

• A few strands of saffron

Method:

Soak saffron in lemon juice or vinegar for 5 minutes. Add gram flour and mix into a thick paste. Apply for 15 minutes and rinse with cool water.

Benefits:

This mask helps exfoliate the skin, control oil, and lighten blemishes.

For the best results, use these masks twice a week. These natural remedies will help keep your skin radiant and glowing for Karwa Chauth celebrations!