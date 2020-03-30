Farah Dhukai's Golden Milk Recipe To Own A Clear Skin
Summer is all set to take away the glow of your skin with its sweaty weather and harsh hot winds. As the Coronavirus is making all of us sit at home and get relaxed, it is the best time to pamper your skin with all the natural methods.
So, we have come up with an amazing face mask which owns numerous beauty benefits. This face pack recipe is doled out by the famous beauty blogger and Instagrammer Farah Dhukai.
To own a clear and radiant skin in this hot season, what can be the best method than pampering your face with 'Turmeric – Milk' face pack???
So, look into the write-up and know the whole process… Have a look!
Ingredients Needed
• Milk – 1 cup
• Turmeric – 1 tsp
• Cinnamon – A small stick
• Black Pepper – A small pinch
• Sweetener (Maple Syrup) – 1 tsp (Optional)
• Ginger – A small slice
Process
• Take a saucepan and add milk, black pepper, ginger, turmeric, maple syrup and cinnamon stick one by one and mix them well with a spoon. Bring the whole concoction to boil and then strain it into a cup.
• Add a small pinch of cinnamon powder and mix well. Then apply it all over your face and neck… You can even happily gulp it down to refresh your mood.
• Wash off your face after the pack gets dried out. You will definitely witness a soft and smooth face within minutes…
Benefits Of Turmeric Milk:
• Boosts immune system
• Fights against illness
• Improves your mood
• Happy digestion
Beauty Benefits Of This Face Pack:
• Turmeric holds curcumin agent which holds anti-inflammatory, anti-microbial and antioxidant properties. These properties will help the skin retain its natural glow. It also prevents breakouts, reduces scars, removes dark circles and also helps lessening the torture of pimples.
• The powerful elements of this natural spice also help in skin lightening by protecting the skin from outer factors.
• Coming to milk, it contains lactic acid which boosts the skin's health. It also encourages the new collagen production by killing the bacteria.
• All the other spices also fight with the germs and help the skin keep glowing and clear.
Have a look at the complete video for better understanding…
🌝CALMING GOLDEN MILK RECIPE . 🔥I wanted to share this drink that my grandma used to make for me whenever I was feeling unwell, when my stomach hurt or whenever I just needed a little TLC. This is a drink that's been passed down in many South Asian families and everyone has their own variation of it…and this is how my family makes it. We use it to help sickness, to soothe the mind/body in general and as a 'medicine' just like how we use Vicks vaporub/tiger balm to cure EVERYTHING! - broken heart? Sniff some Vicks, head hurts? Vicks..someone talking shit? Vicks. lol . 🙌🏽Through the years, this drink has become kinda mainstream in the Western world for its healing/skincare benefits which makes me so happy to see East meeting West! . 😛ALL YOU NEED: 🥛MILK OF YOUR CHOICE - ANY MILK WORKS! 🌼TURMERIC - 1tsp 🥐CINNAMON - small stick … u can use ground too 🦁GINGER - small slice … u can use powdered too 🌶BLACK PEPPER - just a pinch 😋SWEETENER - 1tsp - u can skip this if you want but sweetener makes a difference in taste imho . 🌪WHISK UNTIL IT BOILS AND GETS FROTHY AND THICK 🌧Strain and sprinkle some cinnamon on top (if u want) 💦Drink up! . 🤓Studies have shown that TURMERIC MILK can help BOOST IMMUNE SYSTEM, FIGHT AGAINST ILLNESS, MAY HELP IMPROVE YOUR MOOD, HELP WITH DIGESTION, HELP REDUCE INFLAMMATION and MUCH MORE!💪🏾 . 👨👩👦I have another recipe that my mom gave us as kids and even now when we're sick, she whips it up lol if you'd like to see it, please give this video a LIKE and LEAVE SOME COMMENTS down below and share some home remedy food/drink items that are traditional in your culture! . 🎵SONG: @songofgitaa - FEEL SOMETHING . Disclaimer: I am not a medical professional. Please dont drink this if you are allergic to any of the ingredients. . #farahdhukai #diy #homeremedies #stayhome #stayathome #quarantineandchill
So my dear beautiful dolls, go with this amazing face pack and keep your skin glowing in this sweltering weather as well!!!