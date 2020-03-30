Farah Dhukai's Golden Milk Recipe To Own A Clear Skin

Summer is all set to take away the glow of your skin with its sweaty weather and harsh hot winds. As the Coronavirus is making all of us sit at home and get relaxed, it is the best time to pamper your skin with all the natural methods.

So, we have come up with an amazing face mask which owns numerous beauty benefits. This face pack recipe is doled out by the famous beauty blogger and Instagrammer Farah Dhukai.

To own a clear and radiant skin in this hot season, what can be the best method than pampering your face with 'Turmeric – Milk' face pack???

So, look into the write-up and know the whole process… Have a look!

Ingredients Needed

• Milk – 1 cup

• Turmeric – 1 tsp

• Cinnamon – A small stick

• Black Pepper – A small pinch

• Sweetener (Maple Syrup) – 1 tsp (Optional)

• Ginger – A small slice

Process

• Take a saucepan and add milk, black pepper, ginger, turmeric, maple syrup and cinnamon stick one by one and mix them well with a spoon. Bring the whole concoction to boil and then strain it into a cup.

• Add a small pinch of cinnamon powder and mix well. Then apply it all over your face and neck… You can even happily gulp it down to refresh your mood.

• Wash off your face after the pack gets dried out. You will definitely witness a soft and smooth face within minutes…

Benefits Of Turmeric Milk:

• Boosts immune system

• Fights against illness

• Improves your mood

• Happy digestion

Beauty Benefits Of This Face Pack:

• Turmeric holds curcumin agent which holds anti-inflammatory, anti-microbial and antioxidant properties. These properties will help the skin retain its natural glow. It also prevents breakouts, reduces scars, removes dark circles and also helps lessening the torture of pimples.

• The powerful elements of this natural spice also help in skin lightening by protecting the skin from outer factors.

• Coming to milk, it contains lactic acid which boosts the skin's health. It also encourages the new collagen production by killing the bacteria.

• All the other spices also fight with the germs and help the skin keep glowing and clear.

Have a look at the complete video for better understanding…

h

So my dear beautiful dolls, go with this amazing face pack and keep your skin glowing in this sweltering weather as well!!!