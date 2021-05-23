Home remedies to make your lips look like before

Many of you might be facing the problem of lips getting darker day by day losing its natural softness and subtle pink hue they used to have. Dark lips can be a result of an unhealthy lifestyle, choice of diet, smoking and health issues too. Other than that UV rays, cosmetics and dry lips are few more common reasons for dark lips. This problem can be tackled by taking care of your skin. There are many amazing natural ingredients which will be useful to bring the lips to previous stage. But before applying anything to your lips make sure they are decorticated so that dead skin cells are removed. So, check out these amazing home remedies to lighten dark lips naturally.

Aloe Vera



There is nothing that Aloe Vera can't do. It has aloin which is good to remove skin pigmentation naturally. That is why, to use this on your lips, you have to extract fresh Aloe Vera pulp into a bowl and apply it to your lips directly. Leave it dry for a few minutes and then wash. Try this process 2-3 times in a day.

Turmeric and Rose water



Turmeric has a lot of benefits. It contains a vital nutrient called curcumin which helps in boosting you skin's natural colour. So to use this, you have to mix half teaspoon of turmeric powder with the same amount of rose water to make a thick paste. Now after decorticating your lips with sugar and honey, apply this paste and keep it for half an hour. Do it twice a day to get a better result.

Pomegranate and Beetroot



If you are missing your pretty pink lips, you can try pomegranate to lighten your dark lips. It has vital nutrients which may reduce tyrosinase activity and melanin production. That is why, to use this, you have to add one teaspoon of pomegranate juice and beetroot juice in a bowl. Apply this liquid to your lips regularly, twice a day, for better result.