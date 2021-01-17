How to do winged eyeliner with pencil

Winged eyeliner is a fun, casual look you can wear at school, work, or for a night out. It's easy to draw on wings with a pencil, as pencil eyeliner allows you a lot of control. Lay down the foundation by drawing along your lash line. Use your fingers and the pencil to create wings. Any smudges or smears can be cleared up with q-tips or concealer.

Use eyelid primer

Before you begin the process of applying eyeliner, dab some primer onto your eyelids. Use your fingers to gently rub in the primer, blending it from your lash line up to your brow bone. This will make your eyeliner and any eye shadow you use stand out more. Make sure to wash your hands before you apply your eyeliner.

Choose creamier eyeliner

When selecting an eyeliner pencil, go for a creamier brand of eyeliner. In general, creamier and thicker eyeliners will more easily spread on your lash line. Opt for pencils that can be sharpened. Bigger pencils will create thicker lines, while smaller pencils will create smaller, finer lines.

Start at the inner corner of your eye

Start applying eyeliner at the inner corner of your upper lash line. You do not want any visible space between the eyeliner and the lash line, so draw your eyeliner as close to the lash line as possible. Close your eye and pull the lid so it's straight. This will give you better control. Apply the eyeliner using short, overlapping strokes.