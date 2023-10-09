Kitchen ingredients that elevate your skincare game

India’s rich heritage offers a treasure trove of traditional skincare ingredients that have stood the test of time. These time-tested remedies which have been passed down through generations continue to be at the heart of Indian skincare practices. We’ve round up the five quintessential ingredients that have seamlessly transitioned into contemporary skincare routines - blending the ancient with the modern.

Turmeric: Turmeric or Haldi is the powerhouse of anti-inflammatory, antibacterial and antioxidant properties. It also has great anti-ageing benefits and has made its way into moisturisers, facial oils, eye creams and more. In addition, turmeric has been accredited to helping reduce dark spots and pigmentation - making your skin look naturally even and radiant.

Saffron: Saffron which is also known as the ‘golden spice’ is an extremely versatile ingredient and is one of nature’s most potent, antioxidant-rich element, packed with Vitamin A, B, & C - promising instant brightness and radiant skin. Another top benefit is its healing properties that helps to deal with pigmentation, moisturises the skin and improves overall texture.

Honey: A timeless multipurpose ingredient that has graced skincare regimens for centuries is honey. It serves as an excellent moisturiser, making it ideal for dry and dehydrated skin. NIVEA Milk Delights Moisturising Honey Face Wash is enriched with the goodness of honey and milk protein and is a simple way to tackle dry and dull skin.

Milk: Milk for face is an excellent choice for keeping your skin healthy and beautiful. With the goodness of powerful milk proteins, the magical ingredient is known to nourish your skin leaving it soft and moisturised. Apart from the deep nourishing effects of milk proteins, milk also contains Vitamin B5 which helps to fade dark spots and give a natural glow to the face.

Rose Water: Boasting of antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties, Rose Water is a cherished skincare gem that soothes irritated skin areas. It pampers your skin while providing a delicate cleanse, making it a perfect match for sensitive skin. One such product which combines the hydrating benefits of Rose Water and moisturising capabilities of Milk is NIVEA Milk Delights Caring Rosewater Face Wash that leaves your skin feeling soft and supple.

These timeless ingredients are deeply rooted in both tradition and science - offering a holistic approach to skincare. Incorporating these into your daily regimen through simple yet effective products like face wash allows you to engage with them on a consistent basis.