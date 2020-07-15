Lavanya Tripathi Aces Her Eyeliner Game

Tollywood's glam doll Lavanya Tripathi is always complimented for her ace glam tales… Be it fashion shows, award ceremonies or promotions, she kills it with her a-la-mode fashion tales and grabs the attention with her ultimate glam stories.

When we speak about her 'Eye Makeup', she always makes us spellbound picking sartorial colours to enhance the look of her beautiful winks…

Of late, this 'Soggade Chinni Nayana' actress dropped a couple of alluring looks on her Insta page and made us go gaga over her with those beautiful eyes…

Lavanya upped her glam game a notch higher with those 'Inner Winked Eyes' and topped the glam charts with the floating white liner…

She added the unique white liner to both upper and lower waterlines and joined them in the inner corners. The golden shimmer eyeshadow along with rosy cheeks and statement maroon lips gave her oh-so-glamorous looks and made our eyeballs stick to her charming beauty!!!

Although her complete attire is not revealed, Lavanya is seen chilling amidst the cool breezes posing to cams with those beach waves and cosy looks!