Neena Gupta's Amazing Beauty Tip To Cover Your Grey Tresses

Well, guys, everyone is locked at home and doing timepass as the Covid-19 disease is testing our patience by spreading widely all over the world. But we need to show back to that deadly virus that nothing can break our unity and through it, we need to rule out this pandemic virus.

Leaving that… the Bollywood famous actress Neena Gupta has shared an amazing beauty tip…

Girls, first let us know how are you managing your beauty needs as all the parlours are closed??? And the main thing is how to cover grey hair???

Neena doled out an easy way to colour your tresses temporarily… Have a look!

All of them mostly hold mascara, isn't it??? Then it is easy to cover your grey hair. Take hold of mascara and just swipe it on your grey tresses and that's it, they turn black temporarily. This makes you look great…



Thanks Neena for sharing amazing and simple tip… We wanna hear more from you!!!