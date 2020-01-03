Pacify your skin while invoking inner radiance

Skin conditions are one dimensional and superficial in nature and Ayurveda offers the perspective that deals with a deeper imbalance of the skin thereby giving your skin nourishment from its deepest layer.

I believe in delving deeper, right beneath the surface of the skin that aims to treat the underlying problem of the skin. Aim is to offer safe and sustained results which not only improve the surface of your skin but also offer significant transformation.

Skin rituals through Ayurveda tend to offer skin improvements that are released from a deeper layer and these transformations are really significant.

Don't blame your skin for being in deplorable condition but change the narrative and rituals you follow for your skin.

Options of choosing from the sack of beauty products are in abundance before you, in fact, the beauty market is flooded with many high-end brands laden with chemicals or substances that may not suit your skin, Succumbing to attractive offers and freebies further propels the demand of these products.

Today when the west is embracing natural, organic and ayurvedic ways to invoke beauty we seem to be taking reverse gear. Poor dietary choices, erratic lifestyle further adds to the woes for the skin.

Since ancient times Ayurveda has been pacifying skin conditions that have gone wrong by curing issues according to skin doshas i.e. Vata, Pitta and Kapha which are core energies.

Follow skincare with Ayurveda is rather simple and quick, you need to follow regular routine of cleansing, toning, moisturising to unleash flawless skin.

Cleansing

Remove dirt, toxins and dead skin with a cleanser that is made from almond powder which is moisturizing and exfoliating. However, according to Dosha of your skin, you can do the modification.

For Vata skin, you can take almond powers, mix it with coconut milk and form a smooth paste. Don't scrub on your skin bur leave it on your skin for ten minutes and wash off with cold water.

Those with Pitta skin can replace this pack with lentil flour mixed with neem powder and water and wash off the paste before the layer dries off. For Kapha skin, you can use honey mixed with lemon juice and cleanse your skin.

Get spoilt for oil

Follow the ritual with a message done with facial oil, messages and oils remain an integral part of Ayurveda rituals and help in balancing the body's oil production.

Sesame is good for Vata Skin, coconut for Pitta and sunflower for Kapha skin is advisable.

Follow the ritual by toning your skin and adding the goodness of rose, rose water which helps cooling skin inflammation while moisturising and toning the skin.

(The writer is a beauty & makeover expert)