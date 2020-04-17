Sun-Kissed Look: Mimic Priyanka Chopra With This Makeup Tutorial

Priyanka Chopra… This desi girl will always make us fall for her with her amazing fashion and glam tales. This Nick's heartthrob is known for her stupendous acting skills. Be it Hollywood or Bollywood she has her own fandom and thus she is given the name of a global star. Filmy Dunia is always about trends and glitz, so every actress should keep up their fame by adding that dash of makeup and styling hair in a glitzy way. And there is no denying in the fact that Priyanka is a pro in it.

When we have a look at her Instagram page… Priyanka looks outstanding in every pic!!! Today this Quantico star has shared a Sun-Kissed pic of her making us go jaw dropped… Have a look!

Well, this pic is just ultimate and showed off her glam skills with the bright shade of Sun…



We know that many of them who witnessed this pic wanted to mimic Priyanka… So, we Hans India have come up with the step-by-step makeup tutorial of this Sun-Kissed look for our readers… Follow it and own a beautiful look within minutes!!!

Here we go…

Step One

First, you need to follow the proper CTM rules… Clean up your face with a mild cleanser and then go with rose toner. Finally, moisturize your face with light cream as it is Summer, thick pones leave oily content on your skin.

Step Two

Then comes the Sunscreen lotion… This is a must as hot winds steal the glam of your face. Apply sunscreen lotion all over your face and neck.

Step Three

Here comes the factual procedure… You need to reverse the order of applying makeup. First, go with dusting translucent powder all your face and neck. Then spritz the makeup setting spray keeping it a few inches distant from your face.

Step Four

Next, comes the skin tome matching foundation… Apply a thin layer of foundation on your face and blend it smoothly all over your face and neck with the makeup puff.

Step Five

Coming to eye makeup, start off with your eyebrows… Brush them with the eyebrow brush towards up and then fill in the natural skin coloured shade between your brows and eyes.

Step Six

Finally comes the lipstick… When the burgundy shade is ready to hit your lips, how can they stop from stealing the hearts??? Fill in your lips with burgundy shade and then remove the excess with the tissue paper.

That's it! Leave your tresses flowy and then have a look in the mirror… You will definitely get amazed!!! It is just the magic of makeup in turning normal skin tones to glitzy ones. But you need to follow the right procedure in order to stay away from blunders!!!

Finally, the 'Sun-Kissed' look is yours!!!