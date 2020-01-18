The Beauty brand sisters Kylie and Kendall slapped with a Lawsuit

The cosmetic line famous Kendall and Kylie Jenner of the famous Kardashian-Jenner clan are the youngest of the lot. Kendall is a supermodel and has walked for shows over the world and her little sister Kylie is the youngest 'self-made' billionaire. While both of them are famous in their own rights, the two teamed up to create their namesake clothing and apparel brand.

Famous sisters have been slapped with a lawsuit by Klauber Bro's Inc., company that creates original lace designs for use in underwear and other clothing. It claims that Kylie 22 and Kendall 24, used copyright styles on the waistband on the Kylie shop thong and a Kendall + Kylie slip dress.

Well, this is not the first time Kendall and Kylie have themselves in hot water. The sibling pair was also sued back in 2015 for allegedly stealing a brand's trademark. Not just that, two years later, a photographer, Michael Miller also claimed that the Jenners used his photos as a print on their shirt without seeking permission.

The lace company is seeking all profits from sales of the two styles.