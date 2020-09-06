Veggies to get rid of dark circles 

As more of us work from home these days and connect with coworkers via Zoom and other technologies, we can actually impact the health of our eyes from overuse without knowing it. With increase in the time being spent on the screens, can also lead to strain on eyes and issues like Dark circles. Here is a list of three most effective vegetables that can help you get rid of dark circles

Use cucumber slices

Cucumber is the best coolant for the eyes. Like the best salad ingredient, it is the commonly available home remedy that can give you big time relief from dark circles. Cut the cucumber into thick slices and place them in the refrigerator. Then take out the slices and put them on your eyes for 10-15 minutes. Keep your eyes closed while cucumber does the magic on your skin. Several antioxidants like vitexin, orientin, and cucurbitacins available in cucumber will save your eyes and will beautify them again.

Grab tomatoes for treatment

Dig deeper into the refrigerator at home and you will find some tomatoes. Tomatoes contain lycopene that protects the skin from damage. Mix the tomato juice with lemon juice and apply this mixture on the affected area. Make sure the mixture doesn't enter your eyes. Leave it on for 10 minutes and then wash off with cold water.

Pick some potatoes for eyes

Potato not only does wonders to the vegetables and paranthas, but also to the eyes. Pick a raw potato from the vegetable basket and grate it. Extract its juice and soak two cotton balls in it. Place the cotton balls on the dark circles and let it sit for 10-15 minutes. Then wash off your eyes with cold water. The enzymes, starch, and vitamin C in potatoes will nourish the skin and vanish off the dark circles.