Trending :
ADVERTISEMENT
Home  > Life Style > Beauty

Your pre-wedding beauty guide

Your pre-wedding beauty guide
Highlights

Here are some tips to ensure glowing skin, flawless makeup and lustrous hair if you are the bride or bridesmaid or a close friend

The wedding season has begun. And whether you're the bride, or bridesmaid or bride's mother, sibling or a close friend, you want to look your absolute best! It's also the perfect excuse to give your skin a makeover just in time for the festivities.

For lustrous hair

Deep conditioning treatments: For a deep conditioning treatment, use a hair mark to nourish your hair. The best way to tame your mane is to lavish some TLC at least once a week.

Choose a mask that treats your specific condition: If your hair is dry and frizzy, opt for a hydrating mask and use a hair mask enriched with proteins if your hair fall is out of control.

Oil your scalp: Oil your scalp frequently and for best results, massage the oil into your scalp thoroughly yet gently.

Try and keep the hair oil overnight and use a hot towel to ensure your scalp can soak in the oil completely. Don't use too much oil and use a mild shampoo to wash it off.

For flawless makeup

Pick the perfect foundation: Play with different foundations to see what works best for your skin type.

A foundation wear-test is a must, since you also need to check if it is long-lasting and not causing any reactions. The ideal foundation should give you a satin smooth finish and maximum coverage.

For lipstick that lasts: The key to making your lipstick last is using a thick layer of lip scrub overnight leading up to D-Day.

Also, leave it on for a couple of hours before you have to get dressed.

Gently wipe this off, apply a lip balm and a layer of concealer before you apply your lipstick. This nourishes your lips and allows the lipstick to blend in and last longer.

Show Full Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
More Stories

Today's Top Picks

More >>
Citizenship Act stir: Bandh call in UP21 Dec 2019 4:02 AM GMT

Citizenship Act stir: Bandh call in UP's Rampur for Saturday, 155 held in two days

Muslims stage protest against Citizenship Amendment Act in Nizamabad
Muslims stage protest against Citizenship Amendment Act in...
6.3 magnitude earthquake strikes North India
6.3 magnitude earthquake strikes North India
Death sentence given to convicts of 2008 Jaipur blast case
Death sentence given to convicts of 2008 Jaipur blast case
Ex-BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh gets life sentence for rape
Ex-BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh gets life sentence for rape


Top