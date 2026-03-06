Beyond the buzz, breaking barriers, startups to success women’s are ruling the business

On International Women’s Day, the spotlight shifts from headlines to real impact as women continue to redefine leadership and entrepreneurship. Beyond the Buzz, Breaking Barriers: From Startups to Success, Women Ruling the Business- celebrates women who are building resilient brands, challenging conventions, and turning bold ideas into thriving enterprises. Across industries, their journeys reflect courage, innovation, and purpose proving that women are not just shaping the future of business, but leading it with confidence and conviction.





1.Srijana Bagaria – Co-Founder, PeeSafe













Srijana Bagaria is a changemaker who transformed a personal concern into a nationwide hygiene movement. As the Co-Founder of PeeSafe, she addressed an often-ignored yet critical issue—women’s access to safe hygiene solutions in public spaces. Under her leadership, the brand has grown into a trusted name across feminine hygiene, wellness, and self-care. Srijana’s entrepreneurial journey reflects courage, empathy, and sharp business acumen, proving that purpose-led brands can achieve scale and impact. Beyond profits, her work sparks conversations around dignity, safety, and health for women. This Women’s Day, she stands as a symbol of innovation rooted in real-world problems.

2. Mrs. Nidhi Sabbarwal – Founder, Kalyanamm













Mrs. Nidhi Sabbarwal is the visionary force behind Kalyanamm, a brand that beautifully blends tradition, craftsmanship, and contemporary relevance. With a deep respect for Indian heritage, she has built a platform that celebrates artisanal excellence while empowering skilled communities. Nidhi’s journey is a testament to resilience and intentional entrepreneurship—where values are as important as growth. She has carved a niche by staying authentic in a fast-paced commercial world, proving that cultural storytelling can thrive in modern business. On International Women’s Day, her story highlights how women entrepreneurs are preserving legacy while creating sustainable, future-focused enterprises.

3.Sonal Gupta – Founder, SQIN Botanicals













Sonal Gupta is redefining conscious beauty through her brand SQIN Botanicals. As Founder, she combined the wisdom of Ayurveda with modern skincare needs, creating products that prioritize purity, effectiveness, and sustainability. Sonal’s journey reflects a thoughtful approach to entrepreneurship—one rooted in wellness, transparency, and long-term impact. She built SQIN Botanicals for consumers seeking mindful self-care, proving that clean beauty is not a trend but a movement. Her leadership highlights how women entrepreneurs are shaping responsible businesses that care for both people and the planet. This Women’s Day, Sonal’s story celebrates purpose-led innovation.

4.Yuvika Saxena – Marketing Head, Glam21









Yuvika Saxena stands at the intersection of creativity, strategy, and growth as the Marketing Head of Glam21. With a deep understanding of India’s evolving beauty consumer, she has played a pivotal role in shaping the brand’s youthful, trend-driven identity. Yuvika’s approach goes beyond conventional marketing—she focuses on building emotional connections, leveraging digital storytelling, and translating beauty trends into accessible campaigns. Her leadership reflects a new generation of women professionals who are redefining influence behind the scenes. This Women’s Day, Yuvika represents the power of strategic vision and the often-unseen women leaders who fuel brand success and industry innovation.





5.Dishi Somani – Founder, Dishis Designer Jewellery













Dishi Somani’s entrepreneurial journey shines as brightly as her designs. As the Founder of Dishis Designer Jewellery, she transformed her passion for aesthetics into a brand known for elegance, individuality, and modern craftsmanship. Dishi believes jewellery is not just adornment but a form of self-expression, especially for today’s confident, independent woman. Navigating a competitive industry, she built her brand through consistency, creativity, and customer trust. Her story reflects the rise of women-led luxury startups that balance artistry with business acumen. This Women’s Day, Dishi embodies how passion-driven ventures can evolve into powerful, women-owned brands.





6.Drishti Madnani – Co-Founder & Beauty Expert, Shryoan Cosmetics

















Drishti Madnani brings expertise, inclusivity, and innovation together as the Co-Founder and Beauty Expert at Shryoan Cosmetics. With a strong understanding of diverse Indian skin tones and beauty needs, she has helped shape a brand that champions representation and confidence. Drishti’s journey reflects the rise of women founders who blend technical knowledge with consumer empathy. She believes beauty should empower, not intimidate, and her work consistently challenges outdated industry standards. This Women’s Day, Drishti stands as a voice for modern beauty entrepreneurship—where authenticity, education, and empowerment take center stage.

7. Astha Jain, Co-Founder, Ayuvya













Astha Jain is the Co-Founder of Ayuvya Ayurveda, a digital-first wellness brand reimagining ancient Ayurvedic wisdom for modern lifestyles. With a sharp focus on science-backed, result-oriented formulations, she is committed to addressing the evolving skincare and wellbeing needs of both women and men in New India. She also co-leads imfresh, a bold, community-driven personal care venture designed for the Gen Z consumer. Astha’s entrepreneurial vision is rooted in conscious consumption, cultural authenticity, and innovation, as she works to build trusted brands that empower individuals to feel better, look better, and live better.





8. Priyanka Aeron, Co-Founder, Thrive Global













Priyanka Aeron is a dynamic entrepreneur who has always used technology as a growth engine to build and scale purpose-driven businesses. As the founder and CEO of Thrive Global AI, she is addressing a pressing need in the rapidly evolving marketing ecosystem by providing data-driven, AI-first decision-making capabilities. With more than 15 years in digital transformation across retail, QSR, and banking, Priyanka’s entrepreneurial journey shows her passion for innovation, foresight, and growth. As a BW Retail World 40 Under 40 Achiever, she remains committed to her vision of smarter marketing ecosystems that can empower businesses to remain competitive and future-ready in the AI-driven world.





9. Anjali Singh, Co-Founder, MYLYFCARE













Anjali Singh is a healthcare entrepreneur who aims to make fast and personalized healthcare assistance more accessible through technology-based solutions. As the Chief Operating Officer and Co-Founder of MYLYFCARE, she is playing a crucial role in improving the operational efficiency of the platform and increasing its reach in terms of services in the NCR area. During her tenure, the company has been able to process thousands of orders in the healthcare sector while also increasing its network of healthcare professionals. Anjali’s prudent planning and execution strategy is thus helping to fill the important gaps that exist in the conventional healthcare system and providing patients with timely access to medication, diagnosis, and wellness assistance through an integrated technology solution.