Bhai Dooj 2024: Rituals, Shubh Muhurat, and Unique Regional Celebrations Across India

Celebrated on the last day of Diwali's five-day festivities, Bhai Dooj honors the cherished relationship between brothers and sisters. This year, Bhai Dooj falls on November 3, according to Drik Panchang. Sisters pray for the long life, health, and prosperity of their brothers during this occasion, which is also known as Bhau Beej, Bhatra Dwitiya, Bhai Dwitiya, and Bhai Phonta in different regions.

The Origins of Bhai Dooj

According to Hindu mythology, Bhai Dooj has roots in the story of Lord Krishna and his sister Subhadra. After Krishna defeated the demon Narakasura, he visited Subhadra, who welcomed him with sweets, flowers, and a tilak on his forehead, creating the tradition of Bhai Dooj. Another legend involves Lord Yama, the god of death, who visited his sister Yamuna. She performed the tilak ritual, and in return, Yama blessed that any brother who receives a tilak from his sister on this day would enjoy longevity.

The Significance of Bhai Dooj

Bhai Dooj reinforces the bond of love, protection, and familial support. Siblings come together to exchange gifts, perform rituals, and strengthen their relationship, with blessings for each other's prosperity and well-being.

Bhai Dooj 2024: Important Rituals and Traditions

On this day, sisters celebrate their brothers with a ceremonial tilak on the forehead, followed by an aarti and offerings of sweets, roli, and coconut. Sisters may prepare special meals for their brothers, and brothers, in turn, offer gifts. These rituals foster love, gratitude, and a deeper emotional connection between siblings.

Bhai Dooj 2024: Shubh Muhurat

• Aparahna Time: 1:10 PM to 3:22 PM

• Dwitiya Tithi Begins: 8:21 PM, November 2, 2024

• Dwitiya Tithi Ends: 10:05 PM, November 3, 2024

5 Gift Ideas to Celebrate Bhai Dooj 2024

1. Jewelry: A timeless gift, perfect for showing appreciation with a beautiful piece like a necklace or bracelet.

2. Customized Gifts: Thoughtful personalized items, such as a mug, photo frame, or T-shirt, make for unique presents.

3. Books: Ideal for book-loving siblings; choose a bestseller or a cherished classic.

4. Gourmet Treats: Delightful sweets or artisanal snacks make for an indulgent gift.

5. Experience Passes: Give the gift of a memorable experience, like concert tickets or a spa day.

Regional Celebrations of Bhai Dooj

Across India, Bhai Dooj is celebrated uniquely:

• West Bengal: Known as Bhai Phota, this event includes fasting by sisters until they apply a sandalwood tilak on their brothers’ foreheads, followed by sweets and gifts.

• Uttar Pradesh and Bihar: Sisters "curse" their brothers as a protective ritual believed to guard them from negative forces.

• Maharashtra and Goa: Here, the ceremony is called Bhai Bij. Brothers sit in a square drawn by their sisters and eat a bitter fruit called Karith before the ritual.

• South India: Known as Yama Dwitiya, this celebration highlights Yama’s visit to his sister Yamuna, with sisters praying for their brothers' longevity.

Celebrating the Special Bond of Bhai Dooj

Bhai Dooj is a reminder of the unbreakable bond between siblings. This festival fosters unity within families, with brothers and sisters cherishing each other’s presence and support. Bhai Dooj is a time for families to celebrate the love that connects them and to honor the sibling bond that stands strong throughout life.