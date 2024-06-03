Bhaum Pradosh Vrat 2024: Date, Significance, Rituals, and Puja Timings

Bhaum Pradosh Vrat, an auspicious day dedicated to Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati, is celebrated twice a month during Shukla Paksha and Krishna Paksha. When this vrat falls on a Tuesday, it is known as Bhauma Pradosh Vrat. The first Pradosh Vrat in June 2024 falls on a Tuesday.



Date and Puja Timing

In June 2024, Bhaum Pradosh Vrat will be observed on June 4. According to Drik Panchang, the Trayodashi Tithi starts at 12:18 AM on June 4 and ends at 10:01 PM on the same day. Devotees should observe the puja during this period for maximum benefits.

Significance

Bhaum Pradosh Vrat holds immense significance as it is believed that Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati are in a benevolent mood on this day. They are said to roam the earth, granting blessings to their devotees. Observing this Vrat is believed to bring prosperity, good health, wealth, and happiness. Additionally, it is suggested that those who perform this Vrat and puja may find marital bliss within a year if they are single.

Rituals

Devotees begin their day early with a holy bath. Kheer is prepared as an offering for the puja. Idols of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati are placed at the altar, adorned with flowers. Many devotees visit temples to perform Jalabhishekam on the Shiva Lingam. The main Pradosh puja takes place in the evening, where mantras dedicated to Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati are chanted. After completing the aarti, devotees break their fast with Sattvik food.

Conclusion

Bhaum Pradosh Vrat is a significant day for devotees of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati, marked by rituals and fasting aimed at seeking their blessings for a prosperous and happy life. Observing this Vrat with devotion can lead to numerous spiritual and material benefits.