Bhogi 2026: Welcoming New Beginnings With Fire, Faith And Festivity

Bhogi, the first day of the four-day Pongal celebrations, will be observed on Tuesday, January 13, 2026, marking the start of an auspicious period dedicated to renewal, gratitude and fresh beginnings across South India.

Celebrated widely in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, Bhogi is closely linked with the agricultural calendar and the transition into the harvest season. The day is devoted to clearing away the old to make space for the new — both materially and spiritually.

According to traditional calendars, Bhogi Pandigai falls on January 13, while Makar Sankranti, which follows it, will be celebrated on January 14. The Sankranti moment, marking the Sun’s transition into Capricorn, occurs in the afternoon on that day.

One of the most recognisable sights of Bhogi is the Bhogi Mantalu, or ceremonial bonfire. Families gather early in the morning to burn worn-out household items, wood and agricultural waste, symbolising the removal of negativity, stagnation and hardships from the past year. The ritual is believed to invite prosperity, health and happiness into homes.

Children play a central role in Bhogi celebrations. In many Telugu-speaking households, young children between three and six years of age are blessed through a ritual in which fruits, flowers, jaggery, coins and sugarcane pieces are gently showered over their heads. This is done to seek protection, good health and a bright future for them.

Another cherished custom involves Ariselu, a traditional sweet made of rice flour and jaggery. These sweets are placed on the ground, and toddlers are encouraged to walk over them as part of a symbolic first-step ritual, signifying strength, growth and auspicious beginnings.

Homes and streets come alive with rangolis or kolams, drawn in bright colours at entrances to welcome positivity and divine blessings. Families also prepare special festive dishes and sweets, sharing them with neighbours and relatives to spread joy and togetherness.

With fire, food, colour and prayer coming together, Bhogi 2026 once again promises a heartfelt celebration of letting go of the past and stepping into a hopeful, abundant future.