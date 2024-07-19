  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > Life Style

Bigg Boss Star VJ Sunny launches TBC Luxury Salon in Hyderabad

Bigg Boss Star VJ Sunny launches TBC Luxury Salon in Hyderabad
x
Highlights

Actor and Bigg Boss star VJ Sunny has entered the beauty salon business with the launch of TBC Luxury Salon in Madapur, Hyderabad. Known for serving...

Actor and Bigg Boss star VJ Sunny has entered the beauty salon business with the launch of TBC Luxury Salon in Madapur, Hyderabad. Known for serving Bollywood and cricket celebrities like Virat Kohli and KL Rahul, the Jordan-origin salon aims to bring international grooming standards to the city.

The star-studded launch event featured Tollywood celebrities and Bigg Boss alumni such as Srikanth, Tarun, Siri, and Priyanka Jain. VJ Sunny expressed his joy, calling it a dream come true since he promised to bring a world-class salon to Hyderabad during Bigg Boss Season 5.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X