Bigg Boss Star VJ Sunny launches TBC Luxury Salon in Hyderabad

Actor and Bigg Boss star VJ Sunny has entered the beauty salon business with the launch of TBC Luxury Salon in Madapur, Hyderabad. Known for serving Bollywood and cricket celebrities like Virat Kohli and KL Rahul, the Jordan-origin salon aims to bring international grooming standards to the city.

The star-studded launch event featured Tollywood celebrities and Bigg Boss alumni such as Srikanth, Tarun, Siri, and Priyanka Jain. VJ Sunny expressed his joy, calling it a dream come true since he promised to bring a world-class salon to Hyderabad during Bigg Boss Season 5.

