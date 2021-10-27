Because of superstitious beliefs in some cultures, black cats are sometimes associated with bad luck and, sadly, are more likely to be put to sleep or wait a long time to be adopted from shelters.

Black Cat Day was launched to show people that a black cat could be the perfect cat for them, and help raise awareness about black cats in general.

If you've been looking for a rescue cat yourself, why not consider a black cat? Not only are the superstitions about them bringing bad luck completely untrue, but you might find a black cat to be a fantastic feline companion for you! On Black Cat Day, a fun way to celebrate, if you own a black cat, is to take photos with your pet to share and spread awareness about the day on social media. Children can join in by drawing pictures of black cats.

There are a number of different ways that you can celebrate Black Cat Day.

One way to celebrate this day is to adopt a black cat. When compared with other cats, black cats get adopted much less! If you are thinking about adding a pet to your family, one of the nicest things that you could do is adopt an abused or homeless black kitten or cat by getting in touch with your local animal shelter to see if any require a good home.

